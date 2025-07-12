He's the best, but he still hasn't renewed his contract and Joan Laporta is getting nervous: goodbye Barça?

Joan Laporta must solve the delicate situation faced by one of Barça's most important pillars. Despite being considered one of the team's most important footballers due to his tremendous quality, his contract renewal still hasn't been finalized. His contract ends in 2026 and Laporta is already losing his composure thinking he could leave the Catalan club without leaving a single euro in the coffers.

| Europa Press

Joan Laporta focuses on renewals

In recent months, Joan Laporta has worked hard on the most urgent renewals. Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Pedri, and Fermín are some of the young talents who have secured their future at the club. However, there are some cases still pending such as Jules Koundé and Eric García, who are in talks to extend their contracts, but haven't signed yet.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong has spent months negotiating with Deco, Barça's sporting director, to adjust his contract to the club's financial fair play requirements. Although "21" has expressed his desire to stay with the team, the renewal process has been hindered by unexpected complications.

The breakup of his relationship with his lifelong agent, Ali Dursun, has significantly delayed the process. To solve this, Frenkie de Jong has chosen to change representatives, but it hasn't yet been released who is currently advising him. That is what's delaying the signing of his new contract with Barça.

Frenkie de Jong worries Joan Laporta

Joan Laporta has been clear in his statements: he doesn't want players in the squad with less than one year left on their contract. This principle has been strictly applied at the club, but Frenkie de Jong's case is an exception.

Joan Laporta has expressed his concern about the possibility of Frenkie de Jong leaving for free next summer. Since the club paid 86 million euros for his transfer, losing him without receiving compensation would be a significant financial blow.

Despite the obstacles, Frenkie de Jong intends to renew his contract with Barça. He has stated his desire to stay at the club and has taken steps to speed up the process, such as changing representatives. Once the issues are solved, he is expected to sign his desired renewal, which would ease the pressure on Joan Laporta and guarantee his continuity at the Catalan team.