Neither Barça nor United, Marcus Rashford delivers a surprise: 'He has a great offer from...'

The summer transfer market is in full swing, and one of the most surprising stories is Marcus Rashford's future. The English forward, who seemed to have his destiny tied to Barça, has taken an unexpected turn in his career. Despite interest from Barça and other European clubs, Rashford has received an offer that could change his trajectory.

Barça's interest and European competition

After his successful loan spell at Aston Villa, where he scored four goals and provided six assists in 17 matches, Marcus Rashford returned to Manchester United. However, the new coach, Ruben Amorim, has decided to do without him for the upcoming season.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

This has opened the door to his departure, and Barça showed interest in signing him. The Catalan club saw Rashford as a viable option, especially after Nico Williams turned them down and the difficulties in signing Luis Díaz.

However, the situation has taken an unexpected turn. According to recent reports, Rashford has received a call from Fenerbahçe, the Turkish club managed by his former coach José Mourinho. The English forward has given his consent to join the Istanbul team, which has surprised many.

José Mourinho's influence

The relationship between Marcus Rashford and Mourinho dates back to their time together at Manchester United. Under the Portuguese coach's guidance, Rashford experienced significant growth in his career. Mourinho has been key in the forward's decision to join Fenerbahçe, and it is known that a conversation between the two was decisive for Rashford to accept Fenerbahçe's offer.

| Europa Press

Fenerbahçe has presented an attractive proposal for Marcus Rashford, since in addition to offering him a lucrative contract, the Turkish club guarantees him a leading role in the current team. This opportunity would allow the English forward to regain his best form and aim for a place in the national team for the great 2026 World Cup. The possibility of playing in the Champions League has also been a decisive factor in his choice.

Barça's interest in Rashford has decreased in recent weeks. Despite the initial talks and the player's interest in joining the Catalan club, financial difficulties and the need to free up salary space have complicated negotiations. In addition, sporting director Deco and coach Hansi Flick have focused their attention on other targets, such as Luis Díaz, which has left Rashford in the background.