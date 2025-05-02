Jules Koundé Makes a Strange Decision to Avoid Another Punishment from Flick: 'He Has Ask...'

Jules Koundé has established himself as one of the most important pillars in FC Barcelona's defense. The French center-back, who joined the Catalan club from Sevilla, has proven to be essential for Hansi Flick.

Koundé is the player who has played the most minutes this season, standing out as one of the best right-backs across the continent. His versatility and availability to play in various positions in the defense make him an essential footballer for Barça. But beyond what he does on the field, Jules Koundé has also become a key figure in the Barça locker room.

| Europa Press

His dedication to work is exemplary, as when he was seen running in the rain in New York during the preseason. Additionally, Hansi Flick, who has praised his discipline on several occasions, highlighted that he often skips days off to keep working alone. Without a doubt, Jules Koundé's commitment and effort to always be in the best possible shape is what makes him so beloved by the staff and his teammates.

Jules Koundé's Major Flaw

Despite being one of Barça's standout players, Jules Koundé is not without flaws. One of the aspects in which coach Hansi Flick has been very clear is punctuality.

Flick is a coach who doesn't forgive disrespect toward the group and has established strict rules within the locker room. In this regard, Koundé made the mistake of arriving late to two talks and paid dearly for it. Against Alavés and Rayo Vallecano, the '23' arrived late to the tactical meetings organized by Flick and, as a consequence, was relegated to the bench.

This punishment made it clear that the German coach doesn't tolerate these attitudes and that the rules must be followed to the letter. Punctuality is a sign of respect, and Jules Koundé was not accurate. However, the Frenchman has taken steps to ensure that this situation doesn't happen again.

Jules Koundé Won't Be Late Again: "He Has Asked That..."

After being punished for his lack of punctuality, Jules Koundé has taken action. In a clear gesture of commitment and seriousness, he has asked the club's security members to alert him fifteen minutes before the pre-match talks. This action shows Koundé's determination to correct his mistake and prove his dedication to the team.

This incident and Jules Koundé's response reflect the demand and discipline imposed by Hansi Flick in Barça's locker room. Both qualities have been essential to the team's success this season. If nothing changes, Koundé will remain a key piece in Flick's plans for the future despite his recent injury.