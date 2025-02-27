Dani Ceballos's Message After His Injury is Hair-raising: 'It was My Best...'

Dani Ceballos had become the helm of Real Madrid thanks to his excellent performance. He had gone from being completely forgotten by Carlo Ancelotti to leading the midfield of the white club with great success. He had outperformed Camavinga, Modric, and Tchouaméni, showing a calmness and decision-making ability in playing the ball that recalled the best moments of Toni Kroos.

However, to the dismay of all Madridists, Dani Ceballos has been injured and will be sidelined for at least two months. The '19' suffers from "a semimembranosus muscle injury with tendon involvement in the left leg." This ailment was caused in the final moments of the match against Real Sociedad when Ceballos tried to take the ball from Kubo.

| Europa Press

Dani Ceballos Speaks Out and Explains How He Feels

Initially, the alarm in the medical services of Real Madrid was at its peak. Dani Ceballos's expressions of pain and the memory of what has happened recently with Carvajal and Militão did not bode well. However, although the injury is serious, it has been much less severe than it might have seemed.

Now, Carlo Ancelotti has the difficult task of finding a replacement for Dani Ceballos in record time. LaLiga, the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey are entering their decisive phase and the Italian coach needs to find the right solution as soon as possible. In this regard, Ancelotti himself pointed to Modric and Bellingham as possible replacements.

But beyond the sporting aspect, Carlo Ancelotti will also have to try to lift Dani Ceballos's spirits. As we mentioned, Number 19 was going through the sweetest moment of his sports career. Now, according to his own confession, he is "very sad."

Dani Ceballos's Message Moves

Less than an hour ago, Dani Ceballos spoke out on his social media to comment on how he has experienced the last few hours. And the truth is that his message is heartbreaking. You can feel the player's sadness, knowing he has lost a golden opportunity to establish himself in Real Madrid's starting eleven.

Very sad not to be able to help my team in this very important part of the season. And very sad to have to stop when I felt it was my best moment.

But that's football, it's not always easy, and much less fair. So it's time to face it with strength, with the desire to fight, and with the certainty that I will come back even stronger. This is not over.

I've come out of worse. Thank you for so much love, see you soon, sooner than you think. Hala Madrid!