Confirmed, deal closed with Valencia: new partner for Antonio Rüdiger

Antonio Rüdiger doesn't have a guaranteed starting spot in Xabi Alonso's new project. With Dean Huijsen's emergence and Éder Militao's return after his injury, the competition for a place at the heart of the defense is more open than ever. The Basque coach is looking for a reliable, fast defense with good ball distribution, which forces the German to step up.

However, despite the presence of Antonio Rüdiger, Huijsen, and Militao, the sporting management is working to further strengthen the defense. Xabi Alonso has requested the arrival of a young center-back who currently plays for Valencia. This is Cristhian Mosquera, one of the most promising defenders in LaLiga whose addition would completely change the defensive hierarchy of the white team.

Cristhian Mosquera: a signing that can alter Real Madrid's defensive ecosystem

Cristhian Mosquera, who has a contract with Valencia until 2026, has attracted Real Madrid's interest due to his reliability, tactical maturity, and great physique. Xabi Alonso believes he has the profile of a modern center-back and wants to bring him in as soon as possible. Although his arrival was being considered for next year, nobody can guarantee that it won't be brought forward.

To facilitate the operation, Real Madrid has proposed a swap deal. The name on the table is Diego Aguado, a right-back from Castilla with potential, but without a place in the first team. With Carvajal and Alexander-Arnold ahead of him, his future at Bernabéu is blocked.

Antonio Rüdiger, forced to keep his level

Cristhian Mosquera's arrival would pose a direct threat to Antonio Rüdiger. Although the German was undisputed for much of last season, taking advantage of the injury crisis, now the circumstances have changed. With everyone available and new faces in defense, the demands will be higher, and if he doesn't perform from day one, he could end up on the bench.

Rüdiger was key in high-level matches, showing leadership and reliability at the back. However, Xabi Alonso wants to break with past routines and build a more dynamic defense. The competition will be fierce and nobody will have a guaranteed spot based on name or track record.

Valencia, aware that they could lose Cristhian Mosquera for free in 2026, are open to the swap this summer. The arrival of Diego Aguado and a financial compensation would be enough to close the deal this very summer. For the homegrown white player, Mestalla could be the perfect stage to establish himself as a professional.