Andriy Lunin finds out what happened and calls Florentino Pérez: 'Presi, i'm coming...'

Andriy Lunin has shown that he's more than capable of guarding Real Madrid's goal with confidence and personality. Since his arrival in 2018 for less than 10 million euros, the Ukrainian has known how to make the most of every minute he's had between the posts. Especially in Madrid's latest Champions League victory, where his saves were key to reaching the final against Borussia Dortmund.

| Europa Press

Despite his impeccable performance, he's never managed to establish himself as the undisputed starter. The reason is none other than the presence of Thibaut Courtois, probably the best goalkeeper in the world when he's in top form. That reality turns every season into a new dilemma for Andriy Lunin.

Andriy Lunin receives an interesting offer to leave Madrid

The Ukrainian goalkeeper knows that he has two paths: keep waiting for his chance at Madrid or leave for a club where he can have continuity. It's not an easy decision, especially after seeing that there's little he can do to change his role in the white team while the Belgian remains active.

In this situation, Real Madrid has already received the first offers for Andriy Lunin. Specifically, Manchester United has been the first to make a move with an offer of 15 million euros. The English are looking for a reliable goalkeeper to start a new cycle, and Andriy Lunin fits that profile perfectly.

Florentino Pérez responds to Manchester United

In response to that offer, Florentino Pérez has been clear and direct: Andriy Lunin is not for sale. The president greatly values both his performance and his exemplary behavior in the locker room. He believes it's essential to have a goalkeeper of that level to face a long and demanding season.

Moreover, the club isn't considering making any moves in the goalkeeping position this summer. Thibaut Courtois keeps performing as the best, but lately he's been suffering more injuries. So Andriy Lunin is non-transferable.

Andriy Lunin's response doesn't take long

Andriy Lunin is delighted to be able to stay at Real Madrid and has already let Florentino Pérez know. He's made it clear that he's going to fight to be the best and be ready for when Courtois can't play. Lunin knows that, sooner or later, he'll get to be the starter if he's patient enough.

That gesture reflects his ambition and loyalty to the badge. Andriy Lunin doesn't want to leave through the back door or give up in the face of competition. He prefers to stay at Bernabéu and earn his place through hard work.