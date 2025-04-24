Barça Secures the New Gerard Piqué, Historic Signing Without Paying Anything: Laporta Gives the OK

It is very likely that, for many people, Gerard Piqué is the most talented central defender in the history of FC Barcelona. He was trained at La Masia, just like other talents who are already on the team or who are yet to arrive. Hansi Flick and Joan Laporta appreciate and evaluate them all equally, but there is one in particular who has already managed to make many smile at Barça.

In fact, to be more precise, Barça confirms that they have secured the new Gerard Piqué. Gerard Piqué is one of the best defenders in Barça's history, but the culer club, led by Laporta, continues to work so that those who come are even better. Said and done: Barça is focusing on the new Gerard Piqué and Laporta gives the final 'OK', everything is ready for the signing to become official in the coming hours.

| Europa Press

If Lamine Yamal is one of the greatest attacking gems, this player is the equivalent in defense. Although he is still of youth age, PSG already wanted to acquire his services by paying his clause, and Laporta has reacted in these last weeks of April. FC Barcelona has dozens of jewels in hand, and all of them want to reach the first team, but few have the talent of the new Gerard Piqué, who will move up to the first team.

The New Gerard Piqué Arrives at Barça After Joan Laporta's Final OK... Who Are We Talking About? Who Is the New Gerard Piqué?

It is Andrés Cuenca, who for many is already the most interesting young central prospect in years. He has been trained and continues to be trained at La Masia and, at just 17 years old, he has become a mainstay of the reserve team. With Barça Atlètic, he has grown by leaps and bounds to the point that Hansi Flick has also called him to train with the first team.

Cuenca is very reminiscent of Gerard Piqué and, as 'e-Notícies' has exclusively confirmed, he will do the preseason with the first team while waiting to have a spot with Hansi Flick. The idea of Barça, led by Laporta, is that Cuenca is in the group dynamic with a reserve team spot, but this could change if the player proves it on the field.

Cuenca is one of the great friends of Pau Cubarsí and, in fact, they have shared the defensive line since they were practically juniors. Joan Laporta has already noticed him, and Cuenca, still in shock, has already trained a couple of times with the first team of the culer club.