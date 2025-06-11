Maximum tension with Ter Stegen: this is what he's demanding to leave Barça, unbelievable

Barça is going through a period of restructuring, and every decision made could mark a turning point. Those from the Catalan capital have closed out a year full of achievements with only one regret: the Champions League. Nevertheless, the fans are proud of the entire squad and eager to see what awaits them in 2025-2026.

Joan Laporta and his entourage are doing a great job and are succeeding in bringing Barça back to the top of Europe. In this regard, the first thing that must be solved is the goalkeeper situation, since the arrival and departure of goalkeepers is imminent. Now, news about Ter Stegen has left the fans and the club's top officials stunned.

| Europa Press

The latest on Ter Stegen causes surprise

Ter Stegen has been Barça's starting goalkeeper for a decade, and it seemed that the moment when he would be questioned was not near. Unfortunately for the German, this season has gone against him, and the results of his replacement, Szczesny, have given people a lot to talk about. The Pole arrived as Iñaki Peña's backup, but he quickly started to earn Flick's trust.

Hansi Flick is not a coach who is easy to convince, and footballers must earn their minutes through hard work. Iñaki Peña was not performing at a good level, and the high standard set by Ter Stegen forced Flick to look for a solution. Szczesny replied perfectly, leading Joan Laporta and the rest of the board to decide to renew his contract.

| Europa Press

Everything indicates that Szczesny's new contract will be for two years, so his fans can breathe easy. Meanwhile, the imminent arrival of Joan García forces Barça to make a decision. Initially, Flick and the top brass had decided to let Ter Stegen go, but what he's asking for to leave is beyond FC Barcelona's means.

What Ter Stegen is asking for

According to Sport, Barça must pay Ter Stegen his full salary through 2028, so he's demanding €42 million even if he leaves this summer.

Knowing that Barça is not flush with cash, what the club legend is asking for is beyond the Catalan entity's means. However, both Flick and Laporta already know those are his terms. Otherwise, he'll stay and compete with Joan García for the starting spot, which could create problems in the locker room.

We still can't take anything for granted, but it's likely that we'll have more information about the goalkeeper situation soon.