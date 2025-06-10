Shocking: He breaks his silence and confesses his great disappointment with Hansi Flick: 'He isn't with Barça...'

Complicated days at Barça, especially because the club that Hansi Flick leads in sports has already started to explore the transfer market, with everything that implies internally. Hansi Flick's relationship with his squad is very good, but not all the players have ended up equally satisfied with the German's management, who has achieved a treble. In his first year at Barça, Hansi Flick has been outstanding, but there is a talent who has felt "mistreated" by Hansi Flick: He breaks his silence and confesses his disappointment.

So far, Hansi Flick had controlled the locker room perfectly, but a black sheep has taken advantage of the end of the season to openly "criticize" his management, something very unusual. As is evident, not all footballers have enjoyed the same trust from Hansi Flick: some are regulars, while others have to work harder to play. There are different cases, but in the vast majority of situations, a player who doesn't play many minutes feels that the coach is being unfair to his role and work.

Hansi Flick is, according to FC Barcelona sources consulted by "e-Notícies", a very approachable person who rarely avoids giving explanations. That said, Barça has been very surprised that a young talent has chosen to openly criticize Hansi Flick's treatment, the culer coach who renewed his contract a few weeks ago. Breaking the silence always has consequences and even more so when you take the radical route: a star attacks Flick and shows that he has great disappointment with the German coach.

He breaks his silence and confesses his great disappointment with Hansi Flick: "he's not from Barça..."

Flick and Joan Laporta are already preparing the transfer market, but now they know they'll have to do it considering another last-minute departure. A young FC Barcelona talent has exploded against Flick's management, which is why Joan Laporta will accept any offer that comes in. "He has shown that he's not from Barça," culer board sources confess, very disappointed with the public statements of this young talent from the first team squad.

Meanwhile, Barça has already confirmed the departure of Clement Lenglet, who will forgo €32 million gross ($32 million) in order to leave as a free agent to Simeone's Atlético de Madrid. To this "sale" must be added the departure of Pablo Torre, who a few days ago broke his silence and took the opportunity to confess his great disappointment with Hansi Flick. Barça are so disappointed that they're willing to release the player, who would be left without a contract and free to sign for any other major club on the continent.

Hansi Flick accepts it, Pablo Torre breaks his silence and confesses his great disappointment

Pablo Torre has spoken to the microphones of "SPORT" and hasn't hesitated for a second when it comes to "criticizing" Flick's management, his coach at Barça. Pablo Torre has been very blunt in declaring that "Flick has been somewhat unfair" with him, since the Cantabrian believes that "he deserved more minutes" given his performance. The truth is that Pablo Torre has never looked out of place, especially in the stretch where he played more minutes, especially in the Copa del Rey against UD Barbastro.

Pablo Torre will be the next to leave Barça after Clement Lenglet. Barça's idea is to loan him out, although the culer club wouldn't mind letting him go free so he could sign for any other team. Obviously, if this second option were to happen, Barça would keep a good percentage of a future sale of the player from Santander, who has interesting offers.