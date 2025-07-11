After crashing out spectacularly in the Club World Cup semifinals, Xabi Alonso has contacted Florentino Pérez to start working on new signings for this upcoming season. Xabi Alonso is happy with his squad, but the coach of Real Madrid states that, in order to compete for everything, he needs to strengthen his midfield with creative and attacking talent. Modric's absence will be very tough, which is why Xabi Alonso has requested signings, but his main target has chosen the club's number one rival.

Madrid is going through difficult days, especially because the work of the big stars is proving to be insufficient. Xabi Alonso has requested signings, but the surprise is already at its peak and total at Real Madrid: his target is going to the number one rival. Xabi Alonso is very worried: he sees that his Real Madrid midfield is in bad shape and shows no signs of being able to recover ahead of the start of the season.

| Europa Press

Many Madridists talk about attitude, but the truth is that the current problem for Real Madrid is solely and exclusively about soccer. The squad isn't united, the group doesn't press, and the "feeling" is not good at all with less than a month to go before the start of the national league championship. Xabi Alonso intended to change the dynamic by closing a much-needed signing, but the coach from Tolosa already knows that this signing will be completely impossible: he's going to the number one rival of Real Madrid.

Maximum surprise: the signing Xabi Alonso needs is going to Madrid's number one rival

Surprises keep coming to the capital of Spain, but this time they will be negative for Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid. What was supposed to be a dream is currently a nightmare and it doesn't seem like it's going to change much in this summer transfer window. In fact, according to several well-established media outlets in Spain, Real Madrid has informed Xabi Alonso that there will be no more signings this summer: the drama is total.

Xabi Alonso is happy with the arrival of Huijsen and Carreras, but he was hoping to have a new midfielder with the ability to go on the attack. Xabi Alonso hoped that Florentino Pérez would "give in," but in the end, that hasn't happened and, therefore, the white club's coach is left without his big wish for this very summer. Curiously, the surprise is at its peak at Barça: Xabi Alonso won't get him, the signing is going to the number one rival of Real Madrid in LaLiga Spain.

Xabi Alonso left without signing, his dream rejects him and goes to Madrid's biggest rival

The rivalry in Spain is set and will only intensify with the latest "huge surprise" that Real Madrid has experienced. Xabi Alonso wanted to have a player who has ended up signing for Barça, something that has left the coach of the white club led by Florentino Pérez in bad shape. Xabi Alonso has loudly requested signings after the Club World Cup, but Florentino doesn't want to spend more and, consequently, Barça has stepped up.

Xabi Alonso wanted him, but Roony Bardghji, a footballer born in Kuwait and 19 years old, has ended up choosing Barça, a club that will sign him until June 2031. Roony Bardghji will have a reserve team contract, but he is already in Barcelona after rejecting the call from Xabi Alonso, coach of Real Madrid.

Roony Bardghji visited Barça's Ciudad Deportiva this very Friday and on Sunday he'll start preseason with Barça's first team, led by the German Hansi Flick.