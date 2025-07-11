Barça's hidden defensive gem is leaving: Gerard Piqué secures his signing for Andorra

Barça are making a lot of moves in this summer transfer market, but Andorra led by Gerard Piqué are doing the same. Gerard Piqué has managed to get his Andorra back to the Second Division and, therefore, needs to strengthen a squad that will make the leap from amateur soccer: he wants to sign players from Barça. What's interesting is that, if nothing goes wrong, Gerard Piqué will snatch a major signing from Barça: he was the big secret for the defense, but he's heading to Andorra right now.

Barça have already decided on their defensive "roster" and, as a result, there's a great prospect from La Masia who will have to gain experience elsewhere, something that Gerard Piqué's Andorra will take advantage of. Flick counts on Ronald Araújo, Iñigo Martínez, Eric García, Andreas Christensen, and Pau Cubarsí, but, for now, he doesn't count on a hidden defender who will go to Piqué's Andorra. Gerard Piqué has managed to get his Andorra back to the second tier and is considering closing a TOP signing from Barça: Flick authorizes it, a potentially very beneficial loan.

Barça's hidden defender leaves: Gerard Piqué secures his signing for Andorra

Barça are starting to define new signings like Joan García, already official, and Marcus Rashford, who will arrive soon, but they're also starting to work on their sales and departures. One of these will be the center-back Andrés Cuenca, who is very likely to be loaned out to Gerard Piqué's Andorra. Cuenca is one of the great center-backs for the future that Barça have, and barring any surprises, he will be important in the not-too-distant future under Flick's guidance.

However, Cuenca needs to gain experience and both Barça and the player himself believe that the Second Division is a good place for that. Andrés Cuenca would have preferred to stay with Barça's reserve team, but Belletti's squad were relegated to the Segunda Federación and, consequently, it's better to look for a more competitive league to grow.

Gerard Piqué has been alert and has come out on top: a new signing for his Andorra, he's the big secret for the future of FC Barcelona's defense. Gerard Piqué, meanwhile, is studying the transfer market closely and from Barça they don't rule out closing other deals. One of the most advanced is the simple loan of Barça goalkeeper Áron Yaakobishvili, who also won't remain with the reserve team after the relegation.