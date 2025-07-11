Bombshell! Leo Messi's return to the new Camp Nou already has a date: 'It will be on...'

The new Camp Nou has already entered the final phase of construction and, therefore, will be completed very soon. It is clear that, for now, not all of the stadium will be finished, but matches can be played with open doors, which will allow Barça to recover significant revenue. With the opening of the new Camp Nou, several questions arise, but one of them is linked to Leo Messi, a legend of Barça who has been invited to the stadium's presentation.

The relationship between Leo Messi and Joan Laporta is not smooth, since the Argentine remains very disappointed with Barça's president. Laporta did not renew Leo Messi's contract and, as if that were not enough, he also did not rescue him from PSG before he joined Inter Miami, something that left him deeply affected emotionally. Now, Leo Messi and Joan Laporta know they must make an "effort", especially for Barça: there is a date for Leo Messi's return to the new Camp Nou, and it will be spectacular.

Barça plans for the new Spotify Camp Nou to open its doors for the Joan Gamper Trophy this coming August, which serves to present the team. However, for the construction to be completed, sources from Barça state that it will take about 13 or 14 more months (13 or 14 months). Barça wants to inaugurate the new Camp Nou with Leo Messi, so the date of the Argentine's return to Barça has already been practically confirmed: Leo Messi acknowledges it.

Shocking! Leo Messi's return to the new Camp Nou already has a date: "It will be in..."

Leo Messi's departure from Barça was not a happy one, which is why the club wants him to be a key part of Camp Nou inauguration celebration. The stadium is expected to be completed for the 2026/2027 season, at which time Barça wants Leo Messi to be present, as he would have finished his contract with Inter Miami. Barça's idea, according to "Diario SPORT", is to organize a major event to kick off the new culer stronghold.

Barça wants Leo Messi to be the main star of this celebration, who has already received the proposal from FC Barcelona. Contrary to some reports that have appeared this Friday, "e-Notícies" can confirm that Leo Messi's entourage has received Barça's proposal, still in its initial phase. From Barça, they want to make the tribute to the Argentine star, the best footballer in the club's history, coincide with the inauguration of the new stadium.

"Leo Messi has shown himself open to listening to Barça's proposal", sources close to the footballer confirm, who recently had a good Club World Cup with Inter Miami. Barça doesn't have an exact date yet, but everything seems to indicate that Leo Messi's return to Barça will be in exactly one year, when the new Camp Nou is finished.