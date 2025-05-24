Maximum happiness for Barça fans: Deco confirms the rumor about the signings

For weeks, rumors about Barça's moves in the transfer market have been nonstop. The focus has been on the full-backs, identified as the weakest point of the current squad. There has also been speculation about a possible reinforcement in the central defense.

However, beyond the information circulating in media and social media, it has been Deco himself who has come forward to clarify. Barça's sporting director has given an interview in which he has sincerely defined the club's roadmap. His words have not gone unnoticed by the Barça fans, who greatly celebrate his statements.

Deco, key in Barça's planning

In the new project led by Hansi Flick, Deco plays an essential role. The former Portuguese footballer keeps a direct and constant relationship with Joan Laporta and Flick himself. Together they define the team's direction and decide which profiles fit the new Barça.

This same week, Deco and Hansi Flick held a key meeting to define market priorities. In that case, Deco was clear: "We are not looking for full-backs, center-backs, or midfielders." A strong message that dismisses some of the most repeated speculations.

Barça prioritizes the goalkeeping and attack

Deco's statements, however, hint at the true objectives. Barça wants to strengthen two specific areas: the goalkeeping and the offensive front. Both positions raise doubts within the coaching staff, while others like full-backs, center-backs, or midfielders are not the priority.

In goalkeeping, Ter Stegen's future is still hanging in the air, while Szczęsny's renewal remains unsolved, complicating any continuity bet. Therefore, Barça is considering two names: Joan García and Lucas Chevalier. Both are young, promising, and highly regarded by the Barça leadership, headed by Deco.

In attack, Deco has put forward an option that excites, as Luis Díaz, Liverpool's forward, is capable of playing both as a winger and a forward. His profile perfectly fits what the new Barça is looking for: speed, dribbling, and goals. Deco knows him well and has already initiated contacts to explore his signing.