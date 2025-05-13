Maximum happiness after El Clásico: Joan Laporta confirms the news, signs until 2029

The Clásico played on Sunday has left maximum happiness throughout the culé environment, from the fans who already see the team as league champions to the board. Barça ended up defeating Real Madrid, who didn't make things easy as was already expected. For the whites, it was their last chance to get back into the league championship, and they started by taking a 0-2 lead on the scoreboard.

However, Barça reacted, not wanting more negative surprises after being eliminated in the Champions League semifinals. Hansi Flick's team showed their best version in attack and ended up defeating Real 4-3 after coming back in the match. There are 3 games left to finish the championship, and only a true debacle would prevent Barça from a new league title.

Seven points ahead of the whites, Barça can be crowned champion again at the Cornellà-El Prat stadium next Thursday, the 15th. Joan Laporta watched the Clásico from the box at the Olímpic de Montjuïc and was delighted with the team's performance. Laporta was thrilled with Barça's performance, although he doesn't have much time for celebrations, as the president is already preparing the planning for the new season.

Joan Laporta's next move is already decided

Joan Laporta has to make the decision, along with the sports management led by Deco, about the club's upcoming departures. Important decisions, considering that the departures will determine the new signings, Barça first needs to find a solution for the players they don't count on. The one who will be there is Raphinha, as his extraordinary season makes Laporta finalize his renewal.

The positions between the club and the Brazilian are very close, and the renewal of the winger could be completed in the coming days. Joan Laporta is delighted with the performance of the '11 and wants to ensure his continuity until 2029. Let's remember that last summer Raphinha was close to leaving Barça amid persistent rumors of Nico Williams's signing.

Raphinha, culé until 2029

Joan Laporta wants to reward his extraordinary performance by signing a renewal that is up to par. Raphinha, who has a contract in force until 2027, will extend his contract by 2 more seasons and will become part of the first salary tier of the entity. Although certain details like the clause still need to be agreed upon, in the footballer's environment, it is indicated that there will be no problems.

Although Raphinha has received very tempting financial offers from Saudi Arabia, the Brazilian has always prioritized Barça's sports project. Raphinha has participated in 54 matches this season, 4417 minutes of effective play, scoring 34 goals and providing 25 assists. Numbers within reach of very few that will make him a contender for the Golden Boot, Flick and the locker room are delighted with his renewal.