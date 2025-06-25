Maximum happiness at Bernabéu: Kylian Mbappé's big news will become official very soon

A climate of excitement and hope has settled in at Bernabéu since Xabi Alonso arrived on the bench. The new coach has landed in the Spanish capital with innovative working methods and a philosophy very different from that of his predecessor, Ancelotti. Defensive intensity, effort when pressing, and combination play are the new mantras that keep being repeated in the white locker room.

However, from day one, Xabi has had to face complicated situations. The lack of a creative midfielder to help organize attacking plays is proving to be a major obstacle to putting his ideas into practice. In addition, the team's star, Kylian Mbappé, still hasn't been able to play under his orders due to a severe gastroenteritis.

| @realmadrid

Kylian Mbappé, the hope of Real Madrid

After many years of rumors and speculation, Real Madrid signed Kylian Mbappé last summer. His contract with PSG ended and the white club, led by Florentino Pérez, didn't hesitate for a second. They closed his signing to the delight of Madridist fans, who had been waiting a long time for his arrival.

In his first season at Bernabéu, Kylian Mbappé has left everyone impressed. 43 goals and 5 assists in 56 matches prove his enormous quality. However, as we've said, he still hasn't been able to make his debut in the Club World Cup.

| Europa Press

Kylian Mbappé suffered a severe gastroenteritis before the first match against Al Hilal and, for now, he hasn't recovered 100%. Everything suggests that he'll be available for the third match against Salzburg. However, without a doubt, the most notable news of the day has been something completely different and unrelated to his physical condition.

Madrid will give the news to Kylian Mbappé very soon

Apparently, Real Madrid's idea is for Kylian Mbappé to inherit the "10" jersey currently worn by Luka Modric.

This move, very interesting economically for the club, opens the door to new sponsorships and sources of income. It's true that the "9" also sells, but such an iconic number as the "10" on Kylian Mbappé's back would be a leap to the next level.

For now, he'll have to play the Club World Cup with the "9", since the "10" still belongs to Luka Modric. However, Kylian Mbappé won't have to do so for much longer. Modric will leave for AC Milan after the Club World Cup and his number will change owners.