Madrid make the injury official: surgery and 4 months out, Xabi Alonso didn't expect it

Real Madrid has started a new project under the guidance of Xabi Alonso. The Spanish coach, who has done wonders with Bayer Leverkusen, has landed at Bernabéu with the intention of bringing the team back to the top. His first goal is the Club World Cup.

The innovative international tournament brings together the best teams in the world and Real Madrid wants to claim victory. At stake, beyond an interesting windfall of millions, is the honor of becoming the first winner of the Club World Cup. Xabi Alonso is aware of how important this competition is for Florentino Pérez and he's trying to get the locker room to show their best version.

For now, Real Madrid has one win and one draw, but Xabi Alonso wants more. The coach knows that it's not the time to make too many experiments and he's putting his best players on the field. Jude Bellingham, Dean Huijsen, and Fede Valverde are the pillars on which the new project is built.

Xabi Alonso receives bad news

Overall, the first days of Xabi Alonso in charge of Real Madrid are proving very positive. The intensity that we can see in every training session is generating a lot of excitement among Madridists ahead of the next season. However, not everything is good news for the white team.

One of Xabi Alonso's pillars will undergo surgery after playing in the Club World Cup and will be away from the field for about three to four months (3-4 months). We're talking about Jude Bellingham, who admitted after Real Madrid's match against Pachuca that his shoulder pain is unbearable. Thus, the English midfielder has decided to have surgery so he can play again without pain.

Jude Bellingham has been enduring for a long time

Jude Bellingham left everyone speechless in his first season at Real Madrid. In the absence of a clear "9", Bellingham took charge of the attack and finished his first year at Bernabéu by scoring 23 goals and providing 13 assists. Without a doubt, numbers of a true star.

However, in November 2023, Jude Bellingham began to complain noticeably about pain in his left shoulder after suffering a dislocation. Since then, the Englishman has played with a bulky bandage in that area that has prevented him from showing his best version. Jude will put an end to this situation after the Club World Cup.

"I'm tired of playing with the sling and, well, it's exhausting and above all it's very hot, I'm losing weight from sweating so much. Yes, I have surgery scheduled for after the tournament, after the final I'll undergo surgery," Jude Bellingham admitted after the match against Pachuca.

This operation, therefore, will keep Jude Bellingham away from the field for three to four months (3-4 months). This is a very significant loss for Xabi Alonso, who will have to start the next season without one of his key players. If everything goes as planned, Jude's return could take place at the end of October or the beginning of November.