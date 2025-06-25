Luis de la Fuente warns Madrid about what could happen with Dean Huijsen: 'If not...'

Luis de la Fuente has managed to adapt perfectly to the needs of the Spanish national team since he took charge in December 2022 after Luis Enrique was dismissed. He has made significant changes and, so far, the results only prove him right.

It is true that, in the last international fixture, the Spanish national team couldn't win the Nations League after losing the final to Portugal in the penalty shootout. However, that defeat doesn't tarnish at all the magnificent work done by Luis de la Fuente in the two and a half years he has led the national team. Let's remember that, last summer, the national team was crowned European champion with de la Fuente on the bench.

Now, the next major international challenge is the World Cup that will be held in the US, Mexico, and Canada in 2026. Luis de la Fuente knows that Spain has more than enough talent to try to win their second star. Specifically, he has spoken highly of one of his latest additions: Dean Huijsen.

Luis de la Fuente puts Dean Huijsen in his place

The young Spanish center-back, who has just been signed by Real Madrid, made his debut in front of Spanish fans in the Nations League quarterfinals. He appeared by surprise in the squad against the Netherlands and, since then, he hasn't stopped drawing attention for his impressive performances. Dean Huijsen has become, in a very short time, untouchable for Luis de la Fuente and for the white club.

In fact, the coach has spoken about Dean Huijsen on COPE's microphones and hasn't held back in acknowledging his enormous talent. Juanma Castaño asked him if he sees Huijsen as a center-back for the ages. Luis de la Fuente's answer couldn't have been clearer or more forceful: "Yes, if he's lucky with injuries, he has what it takes to be a very good footballer."

Dean Huijsen, the new marshal of Madrid and the national team

Dean Huijen is showing all his strengths at the Club World Cup with Real Madrid. He is a defender who is very good at intercepting and is forceful in duels, but above all, he stands out for his quality with the ball at his feet. Huijsen is capable of threading a pass that breaks lines and connects directly with the strikers.

For Luis de la Fuente, he's already indispensable and soon he'll be for Xabi Alonso as well. It's clear that, if injuries respect him, Dean Huijsen has what it takes to define an era.