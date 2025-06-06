Ingrid Engen drops hints about her future at Women's Barça: 'Renewal? we've got...'

The upcoming season for Women's Barça arrives with several questions about its squad. One of the footballers whose continuity is uncertain is Ingrid Engen.

The Norwegian footballer has had a season marked by a lack of playing time under Pere Romeu. Despite her talent, her prominence in the team has been reduced, which opens the door to possible changes in her future.

Rumors about Ingrid Engen's future at Barça have been circulating for months. Photos, hugs during matches, and images that fans have seen don't add up, which has raised alarms.

Renewal or farewell?

Ingrid Engen has been in talks with the club about her future, but her response doesn't clear up doubts. In a recent interview with TV2, the footballer was direct but reserved.

"Renewal? I've been in talks with the club. We have a good relationship and I've had a great time here, that's really all I can say about this matter at this time. Barça is a club, a place, and a people that I truly love", Engen stated.

With these words, the footballer makes it clear that her feelings for the club are strong, but she doesn't specify whether she'll continue next season. "There are many emotions associated with the decision about the future," she said, which adds more mystery to her situation.

Ingrid Engen's future

Although the renewal with Barça is still hanging in the air, several teams have already shown interest in the footballer. According to Maria Tikas, one of the clubs most interested in signing Engen is London City Lionesses, a team that could offer her the prominence she's seeking in her career. Olympique de Lyon was mentioned, but the English team seems to be better positioned to sign the Norwegian midfielder.

This weekend, Ingrid Engen could play her last match with Women's Barça in the Copa de la Reina final. The footballer, a key player for the team in recent years, could say goodbye to the club in one of the most important matches of the season.

A new direction for Ingrid Engen

Regardless of what happens with her renewal, Ingrid Engen is at a crossroads in her career. After her time at Women's Barça, the Norwegian could seek a new direction to regain prominence and confidence in her game.

Despite her desire to stay, the lack of playing time and competition could lead the footballer to seek new horizons. Ingrid Engen's departure from Barça would mark the end of an era, but would open new opportunities for her career.