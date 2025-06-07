Szczesny calls for a meeting after what happened with Joan García, he's already made his decision: 'I'm going to...'

Wojciech Szczesny has been one of the biggest surprises for Barça this season; nobody expected Hansi Flick to draft the Polish goalkeeper, bringing him out of retirement after Ter Stegen's injury. However, that's what happened, and his return has been a complete success and spot on. Szczesny has completed a memorable season, perfectly covering the German's absence.

The Polish goalkeeper has proven to be a key piece for Barça in this successful season, and with outstanding performances, he has even exceeded the highest expectations. He hasn't just kept Ter Stegen's level, but has improved his performance in several aspects of the game. This has led Deco and Laporta to decide to present him with a contract renewal offer.

The signing of Joan García and the doubts in the goal

Szczesny's future at Barça could be affected by the recent arrival of Joan García. The Espanyol goalkeeper will arrive in Barcelona to be the starter. This creates a delicate situation for Barça's two current goalkeepers, Ter Stegen and Szczesny, since one of them will have to take on a backup role.

Rumors suggest that Ter Stegen isn't willing to accept that role and could leave this summer. This has put Szczesny in an uncomfortable position, as he knows his future at the club could also be at stake. However, the Polish goalkeeper has already made a decision.

Szczesny stays and requests a meeting with Barça

Despite the competition from Joan García and the possible departure of Ter Stegen, Szczesny has decided to stay at Barça. He has requested a meeting with the club to sign his new contract. The agreement being offered will tie the Polish goalkeeper to the Catalan club until 2027.

This move makes it clear that Szczesny wants to stay at Barça and accept the challenge of fighting for the starting spot. Although the signing of Joan García could have raised doubts, the Polish goalkeeper has shown his determination. Now, Barça must decide how to manage the competition in goal for next season.