Maximum excitement at Bernabéu after what happened with Cole Palmer: Xabi Alonso rubs his hands together

The Club World Cup already has a new champion. Chelsea have been crowned as the best team of the tournament after a resounding victory over PSG in the grand final. The English side outclassed Luis Enrique's team and won 3-0.

The main star of the night was Cole Palmer, who delivered a stellar performance that has made headlines around the world. The young English striker was the best player of the match. He scored two high-quality goals and also provided an assist that left everyone speechless.

| Europa Press

He was, without a doubt, the undisputed MVP of a final in which PSG never found answers. With his vision, ball control, and constant imbalance, Cole Palmer was a nightmare for the opposing defense. Today, all the spotlights of international soccer are on him.

Cole Palmer shines and at Real Madrid they rub their hands

What Cole Palmer is doing is not a one-off. Throughout the entire season, he has performed at an extremely high level. He has established himself as one of the great revelations of European soccer.

At Real Madrid, they already had him on their radar before this final. Xabi Alonso is one of his biggest admirers. He loves his playing style and sees in him a talent that would fit perfectly into the white project.

However, signing him is an impossible mission. Chelsea consider Cole Palmer non-transferable and they aren't even considering negotiating his departure. Fortunately, at Real Madrid, they aren't desperate.

Better than Cole Palmer and for 0 euros: Bryan Bugarín

The solution may be closer than it seems. At La Fábrica, there's already a player who strongly resembles Cole Palmer. Same physique, same style, and a quality that's starting to amaze.

His name is Bryan Bugarín. He is only 16 years old, born in 2009, and he has already won over all the coaches in the white academy. Wearing the "10" on his back, he has been the great star of Cadete A during the last season, and now he will move up to Juvenil, where he will continue to grow.

The way Bryan Bugarín moves, his intelligence with the ball at his feet, and his ease in assisting and scoring make many compare him to Cole Palmer. At Real Madrid, there is a lot of excitement about him. The board has already been informed and they will keep a close eye on him.

Bryan Bugarín needs trust and time, but everything suggests that he can go very far. At Bernabéu, they dream of one day seeing Bryan Bugarín shine as Cole Palmer did in the Club World Cup final. Hope is at home.