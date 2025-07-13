He's better than Gonzalo García and Rodrygo, the ideal '9' already has a price: €80M

One of the current problems at Real Madrid is that they're still missing a true "9" in the box. After Joselu's departure, no one has been able to take on that role. Last season, Mbappé was the team's offensive reference, scoring a large number of goals but showing that his characteristics are different from what the white team needs.

Against very defensive opponents, the presence of a classic box killer, a pure "9", can solve a great number of problems. Thanks to the FIFA Club World Cup tournament, we've discovered that Gonzalo García can perfectly fill this role. Rodrygo could also play in that position, but in recent hours, a more interesting alternative has emerged.

We're talking about striker Nick Woltemade, center forward for Stuttgart, who's become the real sensation of the summer. He's a striker who's almost 6 ft 7 in tall (almost 2 meters) and moves like a fish in water inside the opponent's box. Bayern Munich are after him, but Real Madrid need him even more, and Florentino is considering bidding for his signing.

A complicated operation

Nick Woltemade has been one of the standout names in recent weeks in the transfer market. His great season at Stuttgart hasn't gone unnoticed by the top European teams, including Real Madrid. However, the German team doesn't seem willing to sell their top star and franchise player.

In Stuttgart, they'll try to keep the striker because they're aware that his value can keep increasing if he continues with his current progression. Interestingly, the German striker doesn't have a release clause, and the white team knows that everything depends on negotiating with Stuttgart. This fact makes the operation extremely difficult; Stuttgart hold all the cards.

Stuttgart set a price for their striker

Nick Woltemade leads the battle for the most desired signing of the summer, where the main interested party is Bayern Munich. The young striker has become one of the most outstanding figures in the European Under-21 Championship. His impressive performances led Germany to play the final against England, which they lost to the British in extra time.

Woltemade has led the tournament's scoring chart, attracting the interest of major teams looking to strengthen their offensive line. Stuttgart remain firm and don't give in to the pressure from some teams, keeping the player's price at 80 million. Woltemade is known for his refined technique and remarkable skill with the ball at his feet.

His talent for control and his mobility make him a key piece for Stuttgart's attack. One shouldn't forget his great physical power; his almost 6 ft 7 in (almost 2 meters) height allows him to perfectly control the aerial game. Woltemade has a contract in force until 2028, and his future is uncertain due to the great interest he arouses among the top clubs.