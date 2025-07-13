Ultimate betrayal, he's leaving for Barça's No. 1 rival: Pere Romeu has been left stunned

Women's Barça keep making moves, a new season is approaching and, with it, new changes. Some are already confirmed, such as the departures of Ingrid Engen, Fridolina Rolfö, and Ellie Roebuck. But now a bomb has exploded that no one expected, one that doesn't directly affect the first team, but still hurts just as much.

This isn't a simple departure, it's a jersey change that hurts because of what it symbolizes. Because she's not leaving for just any club, she's joining the biggest rival.

Silence, surprise and decision

Everything seemed calm, Women's Barça's season planning was on track. The focus was on signings for the first team, on replacing key players like Fridolina Rolfö or Ingrid Engen. Suddenly, internal news shook the culé environment: one of the academy's jewels, a beloved footballer with potential, would not continue at the club.

The most surprising thing wasn't her decision to leave, but where she was going. In a move few saw coming, the 21-year-old forward decided to join RCD Espanyol.

Yes, the top city rival. The team with which Barça have historically kept a heated rivalry, also in Liga F.

From promise to "enemy"

The player in question is Ona Baradad. Five seasons with the reserve team, a debut with the first team, and a story of dedication in the academy. She had everything to carve out a place in the club's future, but things didn't turn out as she hoped.

Injuries took their toll and in a Women's Barça full of stars, breaking through is an almost impossible mission. Ona was looking for minutes, prominence, to feel important. She has found that opportunity just across the city.

In her first words as a blanquiazul, she made it clear: "I want to gain experience in the top division". It's an understandable decision, but a painful one for those who watched her grow up as a blaugrana.

A classic that will be special

This season, Ona Baradad will face Barça for the first time as a rival. She'll do so wearing Espanyol's jersey; it'll be a different, personal match. For her, a trial by fire; for Barça, a show of what they've let slip away.

Soccer has these stories. Of dreams fulfilled, of paths that separate, and of reunions full of mixed emotions. Although Ona was only looking for a chance to grow and show her talent, at Can Barça her departure hasn't gone unnoticed.