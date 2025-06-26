Maximum excitement at Barça after Marc Bernal's decision: 'Very few would do it'

Beyond the signings that have dominated the headlines in recent days, both Joan García and Nico Williams, one of Barça's major new features will be Marc Bernal. The latest gem from La Masia, whom many have identified as the natural successor to Sergio Busquets in the pivot role, is generating a lot of excitement among the culé community. After his serious cruciate ligament injury, Bernal hopes to be 100% recovered to compete for a starting spot.

The academy graduate had a great preseason last year and excelled brightly during the American tour. Hansi Flick gave him full trust from day one and Marc Bernal exceeded expectations, impressing both insiders and outsiders. He showed Flick his ability to organize in midfield, as well as his skill in recovering the ball.

| Europa Press

If nothing goes wrong, Marc Bernal should join the rest of his teammates on July 13 to start preseason. However, the Catalan player has decided to shorten his vacation period so he can return ahead of schedule, showing his total commitment to the club.

Marc Bernal's return will be earlier than desired

Although his teammates are enjoying a well-deserved break, Marc Bernal has decided to cut his vacation by three weeks: He will return to individual training on July 1. This reduction is due to his desire to shorten the recovery process and to receive medical clearance as soon as possible. This gesture honors the academy graduate, who wants to be important from day one in Hansi Flick's squad.

Meanwhile, the German coach considers Marc Bernal as another signing, and that's why he has ruled out strengthening the midfield. The academy graduate's recovery is exemplary and the club fully trust his return. However, even though he is shortening his vacation, all reports indicate that Bernal won't receive permission to play again until August.

Marc Bernal has an unbelievable future ahead

Marc Bernal was injured last year after starting in the first three league matches. His injury occurred in Vallecas and the club announced a recovery period of about 12 months. Right now, those timelines have been shortened and his return to the field is scheduled for August, although he will be working from July 1.

Marc Bernal's professionalism and optimism have been essential reasons in his recovery. The young academy graduate is dedicating a lot of extra time to return to competition as soon as possible. He is expected to travel on the team's Asian tour, gradually rejoining group training.