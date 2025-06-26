Laporta, regretful, sets a condition for Pablo Torre and Mallorca: 'Only...'

The season for Barça's young midfielder, Pablo Torre, hasn't been easy at all: the Cantabrian has only been able to play 420 minutes (420 min) across all competitions. At 22 years old and with undeniable quality, Flick has given him very few minutes even though he has managed to score 4 goals and provide 3 assists. The lack of trust and opportunities have led Pablo to consider leaving the club this summer.

For months, there had been speculation about various destinations such as Girona or Valencia, which would welcome the Cantabrian with open arms. However, in recent hours, the possibility of Mallorca has been gaining momentum. The Balearic team is looking for a quality attacking midfielder who can make fans forget Robert Navarro, who has left for Athletic.

Last January, the first contacts took place between the player and the Balearic side, but now it seems that the agreement is close. Barça's sporting management considers Pablo Torre's departure positive so he can get quality minutes. However, Laporta has set a condition to give the green light to his transfer.

Mallorca negotiates with Laporta for Pablo Torre

Laporta's intention is for Pablo Torre to join the island team on loan or as a transfer, but definitely with a buy-back option. The president intends to keep control over Pablo Torre considering they see the footballer as one of the squad's best prospects. The agreement is being negotiated, and in the coming days, Mallorca could make the attacking midfielder's arrival official.

Pablo Torre could have an important role in Arrasate's squad, which lacked a final pass during the past campaign. The Balearic coach sees in Pablo the necessary talent to help the team's offensive line. For Barça, his departure is very positive; they hope the player can accumulate minutes and eventually break out, opportunities they can't offer him at Camp Nou.

The agreement is close

The great interest of the Balearic side in Pablo Torre is a fact, and everything indicates it will be made official in the coming days. There's talk of a transfer for 5 million, but Laporta is keeping the option for him to return for 15. This way, the Catalan side wouldn't completely lose control over a footballer with great potential.

Although Mallorca is well positioned to sign the player, Pablo Torre is also attracting a lot of interest from other teams. Both La Liga teams and other international clubs are eager for the Cantabrian player. With only a few days left before most teams' preseason begins, his future is expected to be solved soon.