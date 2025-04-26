Mateu Lahoz Makes It Clear Who He's Supporting in the Copa del Rey Final: 'The Referee...'

Mateu Lahoz has become the unwitting protagonist of the Copa del Rey final. The former referee, now commenting for Movistar, has revealed his true colors during the match broadcast. His analysis of a clear penalty in the first half leaves no room for doubt; his loyalties are clear.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have reached the final held in Seville in very different forms. The Catalans, with high morale after qualifying for the Champions League semifinals, want to lift their second title of the season after the Spanish Super Cup. Meanwhile, Ancelotti's team has arrived practically defeated, with almost no chances in LaLiga and eliminated from the Champions League, with the Copa del Rey as the only title within reach.

| Europa Press

Mateu Lahoz Takes a Stand and Makes a Mistake

The Copa del Rey final, as expected, has left controversial moments and Mateu Lahoz, in his role as a referee analyst, has taken a stand. In a very obvious play, which neither De Burgos Bengoetxea nor VAR wanted to intervene in, inexplicably, Mateu messed up.

Towards the end of the first half, after a corner executed by Barça that ended up hitting the post, Dani Ceballos clearly grabbed Pau Cubarsí. A penalty that went unnoticed, and on which Mateu Lahoz quickly tried to divert attention. The thing is, Ceballos's grab on Cubarsí is so evident that Mateu was exposed after giving his opinion.

The play, after hitting the post, rebounded and Real Madrid started a counterattack that ended in a throw-in. Just at that moment, when the whites were about to take the throw, De Burgos stopped the game to consult VAR. And it was then that Mateu Lahoz made a blunder.

"I think the referee is wrong. He's asking not to resume, but it's clear that there's nothing and Real Madrid was ready to keep playing." Mateu Lahoz, without a doubt, revealed his true colors with his comment.

Beyond Mateu Lahoz's comment, it seems evident that Dani Ceballos committed a penalty on Pau Cubarsí. Real Madrid's '19' clearly grabbed the Barça center-back, who only had to push the ball. An action that, after the pre-match controversy, becomes even more significant.