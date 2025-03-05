La Masia's Gem Returns to Women's Barça: Aitana Bonmatí Has Requested Her Signing

Women's Barça is already working on planning for the next season. While pending renewals are being solved, the club is also thinking about key reinforcements. One of the most talked-about names is Laia Aleixandri, a player with Barça DNA who could return this summer.

The signing of the Catalan defender is well advanced and, according to Relevo, only a few economic details are missing to finalize the agreement. Additionally, within the locker room, there is more than one advocate for her return.

A Painful Departure and a Path of Growth

Laia Aleixandri's story with Barça began when she was just 11 years old. She was trained at La Masia and was considered one of the defenders with the greatest potential. However, in 2017 she made the difficult decision to leave in search of minutes and opportunities outside of Barcelona.

| Instagram

Her departure was a blow to the Barça fans, who saw her as a player for the future. But her decision paid off.

At Atlético de Madrid, Aleixandri grew to become a key piece of the team and a regular for the Spanish National Team. Her performance led her to make the leap to Manchester City, where she has continued to evolve in the Women's Super League.

Now, with her contract ending in June, returning to Barça seems like the best option for both the club and the player.

Aitana Bonmatí, Key in the Operation

The arrival of Aleixandri has essential support within the locker room: Aitana Bonmatí. The Ballon d'Or winner has expressed her desire for the defender to wear the Barça colors again. Her leadership and influence within the team have been crucial for the club to accelerate negotiations.

| Selección Española

Aitana knows that Aleixandri can contribute a lot to the team. Her versatility allows her to play as a center-back or full-back, something that will provide more options for the coach Pere Romeu.

A Strategic Signing in a Tight Market

Women's Barça, despite its success in recent years, is not immune to the club's difficult economic situation. Therefore, the transfer market will be limited.

However, Aleixandri arrives on a free transfer, making her signing a great opportunity. The club seeks to strengthen the defense without major expenditures, and the former youth player meets all the requirements.

Although salary issues and her agent's fees still need to be defined, negotiations are on the right track. It is expected that the agreement will be finalized in the coming weeks and that Aleixandri will join the team in the summer.