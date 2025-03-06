They Announce the Real Reason for Barça's No to Joshua Kimmich: Major Surprise

The future of Joshua Kimmich seems to have been solved after months of rumors and contradictory information. Kimmich has a contract until the end of June and was in negotiations to sign his renewal. However, after getting tired of waiting, the German club's management has withdrawn their renewal offer, so the "6" will leave Bayern's ranks at the end of the season.

Joshua Kimmich will leave as a free agent, becoming a highly sought-after piece by several of Europe's top teams. Specifically, the news has caused a great stir at Barça, as Kimmich was one of Hansi Flick's targets. Laporta had been following the German midfielder for several years, and during Xavi Hernández's era, he even reached an agreement with the player.

| Europa Press

Now, after learning of his departure from Bayern, Joshua Kimmich could arrive at FC Barcelona at no cost, but the sports management has rejected his addition to the squad. The reason is surprising, as the truth is that Bayern's "6" is one of the best in the world in his position, so the gamble is risky.

Barça's Plans Come to Light

Joshua Kimmich is one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga: he is a versatile footballer who is the perfect blend of defensive solidity and playmaker. His vision of the game is remarkable, and his ability to anticipate plays gives him a very notable competitive advantage. He is not just a passer; he knows how to control the pace of the match like no one else, and at Barça, they know it.

However, despite being a target for Hansi Flick, Kimmich will not finally land at Camp Nou. Barça's coach knows him perfectly from his previous stint at Bayern and knows exactly what he could bring to the team. However, the reality is that Flick is willing to bet on the youth and projection of Marc Bernal, who is recovering from a knee injury.

| Europa Press

Marc Bernal Is Barça's Bet: KO to Joshua Kimmich

Barça has ruled out the addition of a new pivot for the upcoming summer market. Hansi Flick wants to give Marc Bernal the opportunity, who was seriously injured in Vallecas in the third matchday of the League. Although the injury will slow down the young academy player's progression, at FC Barcelona, there is full confidence in his skills and physical conditions, which can make him a TOP player.

Patient and consistent, Marc Bernal is advancing in his recovery to be ready once the next season begins. Marc Bernal would be quite ahead of what was expected at this stage of his rehabilitation. Undoubtedly, good news for Flick, who awaits the full recovery of the young academy player after rejecting the possible arrival of Joshua Kimmich.