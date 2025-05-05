Marta Torrejón Breaks Silence on Her Future at Women's Barça: 'The Truth...'

Marta Torrejón, one of the most emblematic players of Women's Barça, has been an essential part of the team's successes in recent years. At 35 years old, the defender from Mataró keeps proving that, despite the time, her level of play remains elite.

Her recent performance against Levante Badalona made it clear that, when Barça needs her, she is always ready to respond. However, with the end of the season approaching, the question many are asking is: what will happen with her future?

A Triumphant Return

The last match against Levante Badalona was one of those displays of why Marta Torrejón remains a key piece in Barça. Although she hadn't played since the league match against Sevilla and had missed the game against Chelsea, her return to the starting line-up couldn't have been more decisive.

The player scored a spectacular goal, her characteristic "Torregol" header from a corner kick, which helped her team get even closer to the league title.

What Will Happen with Marta's Future?

June 30 is a key date for Marta Torrejón, as her contract with Women's Barça expires on that date. With the end of the season on the horizon, her future has become a constant topic of conversation among fans.

In a recent mixed zone appearance, the captain was asked about her future and, with her characteristic calmness, broke the silence.

"The truth is that there aren't many clues...", she confessed. "What I can say is that I am very calm, very focused, because we still have three titles to win. It's true that it's already the end of the season, but as I said, I am focused on the day-to-day and on each match."

Total Commitment to Barça

Despite the doubts about her future, what is clear is that Marta Torrejón remains fully committed to Barça. The situation of uncertainty doesn't seem to affect her performance or her focus on the challenges still ahead.

The fans' desire is clear: they want to see Marta Torrejón continue defending Barça's colors. If she decides to stay, it would be a great joy for all the club's supporters. However, there is also the possibility that the player may decide to retire, ending her career at the club where she excelled.

What is certain is that, regardless of what she decides, Torrejón will always be remembered as one of the most important players in the history of Women's Barça.