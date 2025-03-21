Marc Casadó's Injury Sparks a Civil War at Barça: Only One Can Remain

Barça's season has taken an unexpected turn with Marc Casadó's injury. The young midfielder, who had shown a great level of play in recent months, will be forced to stop after suffering a serious setback. The news of his absence has caused a shock in the Barça locker room, opening an internal battle for his spot in the rotation.

Marc Casadó has suffered a partial tear of the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee. Although it was initially thought he could avoid surgery, medical tests confirmed the severity of his injury, which will keep him off the field for two months. This has caused considerable uncertainty at Barça, as it is not ruled out that the footballer may not play any more matches this season.

Frenkie de Jong: Undisputed Starter

With Marc Casadó's absence, the first big question is who will take his place in the midfield. The answer seems clear: Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder had already shown his quality and leadership ability on the field, earning a starting position in recent weeks.

Hansi Flick fully trusts De Jong, who has become a key piece in the German coach's tactical scheme. His play style, based on quick ball circulation and the ability to break lines, will be even more crucial in the coming months.

Eric García and Andreas Christensen Compete for the Substitute Position

Frenkie de Jong's starting position seems assured, but the question is who will occupy the substitute position to cover his absence in case he suffers an injury. This is where the real civil war within the Barça locker room comes in, with two players fighting for the same position, which are Eric García and Andreas Christensen.

Eric García has been an intermittent option for Hansi Flick, with limited minutes throughout the season. Despite this, the young defender has shown exemplary attitude and has delivered when given the opportunity. However, his lack of consistency has been a concern, as sporadic matches do not allow him to find the regularity that would make him a solid option.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen has had a frustrating season, as the Dane has been absent due to injuries. His defensive ability and international experience make him an interesting option, but his lack of minutes this season creates uncertainty. However, Christensen has a contract until 2026, which gives him room to find his place in the team.