Stamford Bridge is the favorite stadium for many FC Barcelona fans. In 2009, Andrés Iniesta scored that famous goal from outside the box against Chelsea to secure the pass to the Champions League final. However, now the English club's stronghold will host a very talented footballer that Joan Laporta has rejected.

The Barça president is constantly thinking about which players could improve his club's squad. However, not all candidates are to his liking. On this occasion, the breakout player of LaLiga had been offered to Barça, but Joan Laporta has rejected his signing and handed him on a silver platter to Chelsea.

Joan Laporta Passes and Chelsea Takes Advantage

Joan Laporta has been responsible for getting Barça back to where it deserves to be. The Catalans have gone through tough years, but the young players and good signings are proving to be key. Once again, great talents have emerged from La Masia that have led to winning matches.

The new Barça project started with Xavi Hernández, who ended up being dismissed in a bad way. With the arrival of Hansi Flick, the footballers have started to show their best soccer and everything has changed. His opinion has been decisive in turning things around, so all moves must first go through his hands.

One of the players most talked about in Barça's offices is Dário Essugo, the pivot on loan at UD Las Palmas. Joan Laporta had considered his signing, but the culé midfield is the best-covered position and ultimately won't be necessary. Chelsea, which never stops signing, has already secured the midfielder for 21M, and Stamford Bridge will see him shine soon.

Joan Laporta Doesn't Sign Dário Essugo: He's Going to Chelsea

Dário Essugo is having good performances at Las Palmas and for many, he is the great surprise of LaLiga. According to reports, Chelsea has already closed his signing and he will join the English ranks as soon as his stay in Spain ends. Joan Laporta wanted to sign him for Barça, but ultimately decided to pass due to the competition in the culé midfield.

Joan Laporta plans to move in the transfer market, but first, he will have to clean up the accounts. For this, there are names being mentioned as potential sales, such as Ansu Fati or Andreas Christensen. It is very likely that in the coming months we will have more information about future transactions.