Mapi León will have a new teammate in defense: Pere Romeu wants her signing back

Women's Barça are experiencing a spectacular season. Under the leadership of Pere Romeu, the team has shown great solidity and ambition. They already have La Liga F and the Super Cup in their hands, but there are still two titles to compete for, and not just any titles. The Copa de la Reina and, of course, the desired Champions League.

A season to remember

Pere Romeu has managed to earn the respect and trust of the locker room. His arrival brought freshness and a style that the team has embraced with passion. Women's Barça have excelled both in defense and attack, and that combination has allowed them to dream big.

The team, just a few months away from closing this season, is already starting to look to the future. The stage of renewals and important decisions is approaching. Irene Paredes, one of the team's leaders, seems ready to sign her continuity, which is good news for the defense.

[IMAGE]{823408}[/IMAGE]

Meanwhile, the future of other players is still unclear. Ingrid Engen is likely to leave the club, while Marta Torrejón ends her contract in June, and her situation is yet to be defined.

The great promise that may return

Barça doesn't forget its young talents. One of the club's gems, Martina Fernández, has excelled far from home, on loan at Everton. The young footballer didn't have many minutes at Barça, so this loan was a perfect opportunity to grow.

She has done so with flying colors. According to Maria Tikas, Barça is delighted with her performance in the WSL, the English league. Martina has been a starter in all the matches, playing every possible minute.

Her numbers are impressive: she finished the season with the best percentage of aerial duels won in the entire league and is third in clearances. A statistic that reflects her defensive strength and ability to dominate on the field.

A key reinforcement for the defense

The possible return of Martina Fernández to Barça would be great news. With her return, Mapi León, one of the team's great defensive references, would have a new top-level partner.

Barça's defense would gain in freshness, competitiveness, and security. Even more so considering that next season the club will seek to keep the level it has shown this year. There are still many uncertainties about the renewals, but Martina's arrival excites the fans and the coaching staff.