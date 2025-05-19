No one expected what Aitana Bonmatí said about her past: 'it's true because...'

Aitana Bonmatí is much more than a Women's Barça footballer; she is a leader on and off the field. Her talent is undeniable, and her achievements prove it. Currently, she is the reigning Ballon d'Or, a recognition that confirms her as the best player in the world.

But Aitana Bonmatí didn't get here by chance. Since she was a child, her passion for soccer led her to La Masia, the famous FC Barcelona academy. Her origin in Sant Pere de Ribes, a small town, has never been forgotten; that humble root is part of what makes her great as a person.

| Instagram, Aitana

honest reflections on her past

In an interview with Post United, Aitana surprised by opening her heart about her youth and her first steps in professional soccer. She shared what she would tell her 17-year-old self when she debuted with Barça.

"To have patience, which I didn't have much of back then", she said sincerely. Aitana acknowledges that at first, she lacked patience and that the path to the top is not immediate.

Her message is not just advice. It's a truth she has lived intensely. "It seems cliché, but it's true because in my case it has been like this: with work, perseverance, and patience, everything comes", she assured.

more than talent: work and perseverance

What stands out in Aitana is that her success is not based solely on talent. Discipline and consistency have been key. From La Masia, she has developed into a complete player, with an admirable work ethic.

Her story reminds us that having potential is not enough. One must fight every day for opportunities to turn into achievements. And in that, Aitana is a role model for all young women who dream of becoming footballers.

a career that is just beginning

Although she has already won a lot, Aitana doesn't plan to stop. She is hungry for more. She wants to keep growing, improving, and helping her team win more titles.

Her attitude is clear: she is not satisfied. The Ballon d'Or is not an endpoint but a push to keep moving forward. She knows her path still has many pages to write.

Aitana Bonmatí is a model of inspiration. Her story shows that success doesn't come overnight. Patience, work, and perseverance are the keys, and with that attitude, surely the best is yet to come.