Hansi Flick Closes Barça's Door to Joshua Kimmich for This Reason: 'the Locker Room..'

Joshua Kimmich still hasn't accepted Bayern's renewal offer and his future remains uncertain. Despite the negotiations that have been ongoing for months, the player and club have yet to reach any agreement. In this situation, several teams are closely monitoring the situation of the German midfielder, who could end up changing clubs at the end of the season.

Kimmich is indisputable for Vincent Kompany, but at 30 years old (30 años) he could become one of the key figures in the summer transfer market. Bayern is in the process of cost reduction, which involves renegotiating the contracts of players whose contracts are expiring. However, Joshua Kimmich, captain and emblem of the club, wouldn't be willing to accept a salary reduction: at Bayern there is less and less hope that he will stay.

Barça, aware of the situation, keeps an eye on Bayern's '6'. Joshua Kimmich's relationship with Hansi Flick made him a target for the Catalan club. However, beyond Kimmich's final decision, the more than likely renewal of Frenkie de Jong changes everything.

Frenkie de Jong, the Reason Hansi Flick Says NO to Joshua Kimmich

Frenkie de Jong is experiencing a new life at Barça after being stuck in a rather complicated situation for several months. Continuous injuries had undermined his physical condition and continuity. Meanwhile, the refusal to accept the club's new conditions for his renewal had created a very tense situation between the Dutchman and FC Barcelona's management.

However, little by little, Frenkie de Jong, thanks to Hansi Flick's eternal confidence, has been entering the Barça rotation, taking advantage of opportunities and gaining more prominence. A few months ago it seemed that FC Barcelona was betting on his departure, now everything has changed, which has led Flick to dismiss the signing of Joshua Kimmich.

Frenkie de Jong Has Already Told the Locker Room He's Staying

In recent weeks, Frenkie de Jong has earned Hansi Flick's trust and is outperforming Marc Casadó. De Jong has started in four of the last five matches played and, at 27 years old (27 años), he still has a lot of football left in him. Frenkie has made it clear several times that money is not a determining factor: for the Dutchman, the basic factor is feeling important in the team and now he is.

Consequently, the shift in his situation has made Frenkie de Jong change his mind: he wants to stay and has communicated this in the locker room. His contract ends in June 2026, and barring major surprises, it is very likely that the club and player will end up renewing their bond at the end of the current season. A great piece of news for FC Barcelona, but it prevents the arrival of Joshua Kimmich, as there is no room for everyone.