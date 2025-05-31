Manchester United asks for 2 Barça signings to negotiate for Marcus Rashford

Barça's top priority this summer is to sign English winger Marcus Rashford, who belongs to United. Hansi Flick is very fond of his profile since he can play on the wing and also move to the center if needed. Rashford, who has been loaned to Aston Villa this season, wants a change of scenery and would be willing to lower his salary to facilitate his arrival at Camp Nou.

However, Manchester United has asked Barça for a series of unexpected conditions. The English club doesn't count on Rashford, as shown by the aforementioned loan. Beyond the cost of the transfer, Manchester United has reportedly asked Barça for a couple of players to negotiate for Rashford.

Canva

The English aren't willing to let the skillful winger leave without getting something in return and have asked Barça to include players in the deal. The English are targeting Uruguayan center-back Ronald Araújo or attacking midfielder Fermín López. This request will force Barça to make a strategic decision in the coming weeks.

Fermín López, untouchable

Hansi Flick doesn't seem willing to let a player like Fermín, who plays an important role in the team, leave. Although the Andalusian attacking midfielder isn't an undisputed starter, he's a very important resource for the German coach. His numbers prove it: with just 2,000 minutes played (2,000 min), Fermín has managed to score 8 goals and provide 10 assists.

@FCBarcelona_es

The Andalusian is one of the most frequent resources Flick uses to shake up matches. Fermín, with his great vision of the game and his excellent ability to arrive from the second line, brings clarity and constant danger with his ease in scoring and assisting. After renewing his contract following his Olympic gold in Paris until 2029, Barça won't let Fermín leave as a bargaining chip.

Ronald Araújo, another of Manchester's requests

The second alternative proposed by the English team is the Uruguayan center-back who renewed his contract last January until 2030. Although he has an affordable release clause set at €65M (€65M) in the early stages of the summer transfer window, the Uruguayan doesn't consider leaving Barça. The center-back stated a few days ago that, despite all the rumors, his continuity for next season is assured.

Europa Press

Although Araújo isn't an undisputed starter, Hansi Flick keeps his trust in the Uruguayan. Given this situation, signing Marcus Rashford seems very complicated if United doesn't end up giving in to their demands. Rashford is valued at around €50M (€50M), and Barça is willing to pay that amount without exchanging the mentioned footballers.