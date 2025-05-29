Confirmed, Xabi Alonso lets him go and Barça try to sign him: 'Vinícius's fault'

Xabi Alonso has already been introduced as the new Real Madrid coach and his work to face the Club World Cup next June 15 has already started to take shape. Real Madrid will return to work on June 9, although they'll only be able to do so with 5 first-team players. In these initial training sessions, Xabi Alonso will be able to count on Ceballos, Fran García, Asencio, Lucas, and Rodrygo, although one of them will be dismissed and Barça is going to try to sign him.

Xabi Alonso is a man with clear and firm ideas, although he knows that, due to the pressure from Vinícius Júnior, he'll have to dismiss a player who is highly regarded in Barcelona. We're talking about one of the big names at Real Madrid, who is very much liked by Joan Laporta and who, because of Vinícius Júnior, will pack his bags during this upcoming summer transfer window. Barça is already preparing all its machinery, as they want to secure the signing of a star dismissed by the new white coach, Xabi Alonso, who arrives at the expense of Carlo Ancelotti.

| Europa Press

The transfer market is closed, but Barça knows that Real Madrid considers the season over and is already planning the next one with Xabi Alonso. Xabi Alonso has closely followed the work and performance of Ancelotti's squad and he's decided: he'll get rid of a 100M€ ($108M) star. Barça is more alert than ever: if Xabi Alonso acts, the culer club will sign Vinícius Júnior's great enemy, who will renew with the white entity with total certainty.

Confirmed, Xabi Alonso dismisses him and Barça tries to sign: "Vinícius's fault"

Xabi Alonso will get rid of Vinícius Júnior's number one enemy and Barça is preparing to try to sign him. Joan Laporta knows Madrid will be focused on the Club World Cup and wants to take advantage of it to try to sign a star who has felt bothered by the Brazilian winger.

Real Madrid will play in the Club World Cup, so their season will be longer. Barça will wait patiently, but they're determined to act decisively. Xabi Alonso's discard could wear Barça's colors this summer, something that would be a bomb for LaLiga.

Xabi Alonso helps Vinícius Júnior and gets rid of his great enemy at Real Madrid: Barça awaits the signing

The relationship between Barça and Real Madrid isn't good and it could get even worse if the culer club completes the signing of a player discarded by Xabi Alonso. Vinícius Júnior has already asked Xabi Alonso for it and Barça will wait to be able to complete the signing once Real Madrid processes the final dismissal.

Xabi Alonso seeks to change Madrid's dynamic and he knows that for this he'll need players with the ability to link up. For all these reasons, there's a star who isn't very involved and who feels uncomfortable because of the Brazilian Vinícius Júnior. We're talking about Rodrygo Goes, a left-footed Brazilian winger who has been left without a place and who will be axed by Xabi Alonso.

Madrid's idea is to test Rodrygo during the Club World Cup, but Alonso is clear that he doesn't count on the Brazilian, valued at almost 100 million euros ($108M). Rodrygo is very much liked by Barça, which is why Joan Laporta will keep an eye on the Carioca star, who ended the season dropping out of the last matches of the Spanish LaLiga EA Sports.