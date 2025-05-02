Madrid Makes It Official: Xabi Alonso Requests 3 Signings to Coach at Bernabéu

Xabi Alonso is preparing to take on the role of Real Madrid coach. He is expected to take over from Carlo Ancelotti and has already started planning his team for the immediate future. Additionally, according to several German media outlets, Xabi has already informed his current club, Leverkusen, of his decision not to continue, which reinforces his imminent arrival at Bernabéu.

Carlo Ancelotti hasn't measured up and Florentino Pérez will have no mercy: the Italian will not continue and Xabi Alonso will take over. The man from Tolosa already knows it and his first decision has been to forgo the Club World Cup. He wants to land in Madrid when the current season ends, and he will do so with the need to strengthen several positions on the team.

| Europa Press

Xabi Alonso's 3 Requests to Real Madrid

Having notified that he will not continue next season, and adhering to the gentleman's agreement he has with Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso will have time to plan his arrival at Bernabéu. He is aware of what the locker room needs and won't hesitate to request certain signings. In fact, his first decision has been to try to convince Martín Zubimendi, Florian Wirtz, and Jonathan Tah.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Luka Modric due to his advanced age, Xabi Alonso thinks of Martín Zubimendi as the future pivot of Real Madrid. The Basque player would fit perfectly into the white scheme. He would provide ball distribution and help dominate matches even more, so he would be a great addition.

Florian Wirtz would be Xabi Alonso's major signing. His ability to arrive from the second line would complement a player like Bellingham. However, securing his signature won't be easy, as Leverkusen demands 150M.

Finally, Xabi Alonso would also be delighted to have Jonathan Tah in his new adventure. The 29-year-old center-back, considered one of the best in the Bundesliga, would be a key reinforcement for the weakened Madrid defense. Tah initially had a verbal agreement with Barça, but Deco has been postponing the signing due to a financial fair play issue.

Florentino Pérez will have to give the OK to the three requests. We'll see if Xabi Alonso gets any of his wishes. It seems evident that Real Madrid, in the current situation, needs new signings: Zubimendi, Wirtz, and Tah are very good options.