Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, better known as De Burgos Bengoetxea, was the referee in charge of officiating the Cup final between Barça and Real Madrid held in Seville. As we already reported in "e-Notícies", the modus operandi of the Basque referee was not liked at all by the CTA, which is why he will not officiate any LaLiga EA Sports matches this week. However, the matter has gone much further: the sole competition judge points to De Burgos Bengoetxea and labels him a liar.

The Refereeing Controversy in Spain Doesn't Cease and, in fact, after the Copa del Rey final, it has even increased. The refereeing by De Burgos Bengoetxea was not liked at all and was very controversial, especially in the final stretch of the match. The Basque referee didn't see two clear penalties (on Cubarsí and on Ferran Torres) and sent off Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rüdiger, and Lucas Vázquez.

[IMAGE]{373090}[/IMAGE]

Precisely in the expulsions lies the problem, as the sole competition judge of the RFEF has called De Burgos Bengoetxea a liar. The referee sent off Bellingham, Rüdiger, and Vázquez in the last play after a general anger on the bench when De Burgos Bengoetxea called a foul by Mbappé on Eric García. Everything seemed clear, but the RFEF has discredited De Burgos Bengoetxea to no one's surprise: drama and lies in a committee that sides with Madrid.

De Burgos Bengoetxea Caught Lying: The Judge's Explanation Sides with Madrid

Bellingham was sent off at the end of the match for showing aggressive behavior toward the referees and had to be restrained by several teammates. Well, the RFEF has confirmed that this expulsion has been canceled, as the "reviewed images show a different reality."

As is logical and evident, this, in other words, calls De Burgos Bengoetxea a liar who was a victim of Real Madrid's aggressiveness under Carlo Ancelotti.

The committee has once again left Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in a difficult position, who, as we explained in "e-Notícies", has been punished by not officiating this upcoming LaLiga matchday.

De Burgos Bengoetxea, a "Liar" Punished by the Federation: "Enough Is Enough..."

Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea is one of the referees who is best regarded in the CTA, but he was not "sharp" in the Cup final between Barça and Real Madrid. According to the CTA, the Basque referee failed in important actions and erred in assessing possible penalties favorable to Barça. He might have been pressured by Real Madrid, but the truth is he showed personality in many moments of the game, so it points more to very avoidable human errors.

The CTA Has Decided to Punish De Burgos Bengoetxea, who beforehand was affected by the criticism and insults from clubs like Madrid. The RFEF's designations for matchday 34 of LaLiga EA Sports have not yet been released, but "e-Notícies" exclusively reported that De Burgos Bengoetxea will be sent to the fridge.

The Basque will not officiate, and if he does, he will be in charge of officiating a "low-voltage" match.