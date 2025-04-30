Clément Turpin, Referee of Barça-Inter and Barça's Worst Nightmare: 'Laporta is Afraid'

Few things can stop the Barça led by Laporta, but the club culer believes that one of these could be the refereeing controversy. Barça already suffered excessively in the Cup final against Madrid and now fears that Clément Turpin, a French referee, could be a problem in the UEFA Champions League. Clément Turpin causes concern and fear: he will be in charge of officiating the first leg of the semifinals between Barça and Inter, and Laporta is afraid.

The refereeing controversy is served in Spanish LaLiga, but Barça knows that Europe scrutinizes closely, which is why they are very afraid of Clément Turpin, the main French referee. Moreover, the historical data with this French referee doesn't invite optimism at all. Under the refereeing direction of Clément Turpin, Barça has a record of 2 wins and 2 losses, but one of these debacles was a true European disaster.

Clément Turpin was in charge of officiating Barça's painful elimination against Roma in 2018, when they fell 3-0 at the Olympic Stadium. Manolas was the hero for the Italians, but Turpin also played an important role with more than controversial and questionable decisions.

Clément Turpin, Referee of Barça-Inter and Culer's Worst Nightmare: "Laporta Is Afraid"

The Roma comeback is not the only nightmare experienced under the refereeing direction of Clément Turpin, as there is another much more recent debacle. This was relatively recently, when Barça was eliminated from the UEFA Europa League at the hands of Manchester United with a colossal Marcus Rashford.

Barça arrives at the first leg of the Champions League semifinals after winning the Copa del Rey against Madrid and with more energy than the Italian Inter. However, Laporta fears that the refereeing controversy and the presence of Clément Turpin could be determining factors in the tie.

Barça faces the first leg of this European classic with optimism: Inter arrives weakened after losing 3 matches and Barça arrives boosted after winning the second title of the season. Laporta hopes that Clément Turpin will be neutral and not very prominent: a sign that the best team will win.

Turpin, 42 years old, is one of the most experienced referees on the European scene, with a career that includes Champions and Europa League finals. The Frenchman has also officiated high-profile matches in European Championships and World Cups.