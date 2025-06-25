Breaking news! Joan Laporta confirms the news of the year at Barça: 'The next number 10...'

Joan Laporta has always been a devoted president to FC Barcelona. His passion for the club goes beyond the position. He lives for and because of FC Barcelona, and he doesn't hesitate to make complex decisions if that guarantees a prosperous future for the organization.

In recent years, Laporta has had to face delicate situations, from financial crises to major sporting changes. Despite the difficulties, he has managed to make the club look to the future with hope again.

| Europa Press

Joan Laporta has led a deep reconstruction. Beyond names like Lamine Yamal, Pedri, or coach Hansi Flick, the main pillar of the culé project is the president himself. Now, one of his most ambitious works is about to become a reality: after much work, the president has brought joy to the culé fans.

Joan Laporta makes the fans jump for joy: "The next 10..."

In recent days, culé fans were puzzled by a series of messages on social media. The club had posted images of a van with loudspeakers traveling through iconic spots in Barcelona. Speculation ran wild, but the answer is now official: Camp Nou will open its doors next August 10.

The renovated home of FC Barcelona will come alive again at the beginning of August for the celebration of the Gamper Trophy. The opponent for that special day is also confirmed: Como 1907, Cesc's team. A symbolic match for a historic day: the reopening of the Camp Nou.

Joan Laporta keeps his word: Camp Nou is already here

Joan Laporta made it clear: "Camp Nou will once again be the best stadium in the world", and it's not just a statement of intent, since the figures for the new venue are impressive. It will have 104,600 seats (104.600), all of them covered by a structure that will protect fans in any weather conditions. There will be 69 elevators and 78 escalators, making access easier even to the highest areas of the stadium.

In addition, 3,000 underground parking spaces (3.000) will be built, a key step to improve mobility on match days. A commercial boulevard will also be added between the first and second tiers. This area aims to attract major international brands and generate sustained income for the club.

Thus, next August 10 will mark a turning point. The return to Camp Nou won't just be the opening of a renovated stadium. It will also be the symbol of a new era, led by Joan Laporta and with the goal of returning to the top.