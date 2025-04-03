Luis Suárez Breaks His Silence on Barça and Says What Many Think: 'There Are 2...'

Luis Suárez, internationally renowned Uruguayan forward, left an indelible mark during his time at Camp Nou. His contribution to the Catalan club was essential in a golden era full of successes and unforgettable moments.​

Luis Suárez's Legacy at Barça

Since his arrival at Barça in 2014, Luis Suárez established himself as one of the best forwards in the world. He was part of the offensive trio alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, known as "MSN," which led the team to conquer multiple titles like the Champions League in 2015. During his stay, Suárez accumulated 198 goals and 97 assists with the culé jersey, standing out as the third top scorer in the club's history.

| Europa Press

Currently, at 38 years old, Luis Suárez continues to show his goal-scoring instinct at Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. Despite his veteran status, he maintains a competitive level, contributing with goals and experience to the American team. However, he doesn't forget his beloved FC Barcelona and remains very alert to everything happening in the Catalan city as he has shown with his statements.

Luis Suárez Talks About Barça and Points to the 2 'Chosen Ones'

In a recent interview, Luis Suárez shared his impressions of the current Barça led by Hansi Flick. He highlighted the quality of several players, but placed much emphasis on two in particular: the indispensable ones for the German coach.

"I love Flick's Barça. There are two who make the difference: Pedri and Lamine Yamal. There are also other good ones like Raphinha and Lewandowski, but the level of Pedri and Yamal is another world", Luis Suárez acknowledged.

Pedri and Lamine Yamal Shine and Earn Praise

Pedri is being a key piece in Hansi Flick's scheme. His vision of the game and ability to dictate the pace of the match have made him a reference in the midfield. On the other hand, Lamine Yamal, the young 17-year-old promise, has surprised both locals and strangers with his maturity and talent.

In the 2024-2025 season, Lamine Yamal has accumulated 3,271 minutes in 40 official matches, being the fourth player with the most minutes on the team, only surpassed by Raphinha, Pedri, and Koundé. Both players have been essential in the team's performance, contributing with goals and assists in national and international competitions. Their performance has been crucial for Barça to maintain its competitiveness on all fronts.

It is clear that Luis Suárez is not wrong in pointing to Pedri and Lamine Yamal as the best. The historic '9' has shared a locker room with great stars of world soccer and knows what he is talking about.