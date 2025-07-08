Bombshell at Barça: Lamine Yamal signs with a new team, he already reminds people of Ansu Fati.

Barça has secured Lamine Yamal, a young emerging gem, until June 30, 2031, although he will have to sign when he turns 18 this coming July 13. This date is marked on Barça's calendar and, above all, on Yamal's, who will be able to get his driver's license and is ready to sign for a new team. Barça has locked down Lamine Yamal, who has become a major draw for brands, but the club already knows he has signed for a new team.

According to exclusive information obtained by "e-Notícies", Lamine Yamal is very close to becoming an ambassador for the car brand CUPRA, which operates under the Volkswagen Group umbrella. Just as happened with Ansu Fati, CUPRA is working to sign Lamine Yamal, who will become the brand's main commercial emblem starting this summer. CUPRA has put a lot of energy into finalizing the signing of Lamine Yamal, especially because the Barça star is 17 years old (17 años) and it's important for his first car to "go viral".

CUPRA's idea is clear and evident: the contract with Ansu Fati, who started as the brand's ambassador in 2021, is ending, and they want to make a strong bet on Lamine Yamal. The Barça player, who works with the world's leading commercial brands, is very close to signing with CUPRA, something this digital outlet has been able to confirm exclusively. That being said, Lamine Yamal would drive a new CUPRA model once he gets his driver's license, which he will be eligible for starting July 13, 2025.

Bombshell at Barça: Lamine Yamal signs for a new team, already reminiscent of Ansu Fati

CUPRA has been one of Barça's main sponsors for several seasons and now wants to make a very strong bet on Lamine Yamal. All Barça players have a CUPRA model at their disposal during the season, but stars like Marc-André ter Stegen or Ansu Fati were brand ambassadors.

Now, CUPRA's idea, which is focused on Spain, is to sign Lamine Yamal, who will become the face of the brand headquartered in our country.

What plans does CUPRA have for Lamine Yamal? Barça is already watching, signing confirmed

CUPRA has been working for months on the design and development of a new model: the CUPRA Raval. It's a 100% electric car with a power of 226 hp (226 CV) and will begin to be marketed starting in 2025. CUPRA's goal is for Lamine Yamal to become the main promoter of this new CUPRA model, which was presented under the name UrbanRebel.

The agreement between CUPRA and Lamine Yamal is close to being finalized, although the Barça footballer's demands have been a small obstacle for the brand with a factory in Martorell. CUPRA wants to move quickly to ensure that Lamine Yamal's first car is from their brand, since it's something that will go viral and be seen worldwide. For now, Lamine Yamal is already studying to get his driver's license and it's expected that, by October, he will already have his license to drive.