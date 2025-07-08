Bombshell! Eduardo Inda confirms the news about Aurélien Tchouaméni and Manchester United

Aurélien Tchouaméni has become the main protagonist for Real Madrid during the Club World Cup. The French footballer is delivering spectacular performances, and his level has surprised even the most skeptical. Whether as a center-back or a defensive midfielder, Tchouaméni is performing at an extremely high level, far above what was desired.

His adaptation to Xabi Alonso's system has been perfect. The Basque coach fully trusts him and doesn't hesitate to give him a leading role on the field. The inconsistent performances he showed last season under Carlo Ancelotti are now a thing of the past.

Now, Aurélien Tchouaméni is one of the team's pillars and is showing why Real Madrid paid so much for him. His mere presence brings joy and happiness to his teammates, who trust him more and more. However, his spectacular performance also has negative aspects.

Aurélien Tchouaméni wins hearts outside Real Madrid: Eduardo Inda warns

That high level hasn't gone unnoticed in European soccer. Clubs like Paris Saint-Germain or Liverpool have been following him for some time, but now there's a new player in the scene: Manchester United. Journalist Eduardo Inda confirmed this in his latest appearance on El Chiringuito.

Alongside Josep Pedrerol, Eduardo Inda revealed that the "red devils" have put a multimillion-euro proposal on the table to secure the services of the French international. "An offer has arrived from Manchester United for a footballer who's impressing Xabi Alonso and whose name is Aurélien Tchouaméni: they're offering €90 million."

The figure is significant and proves that the English club is very serious. United are undergoing a deep sporting restructuring and see Tchouaméni as a key piece to lead the new project. His profile fits perfectly with what they're looking for at Old Trafford.

Aurélien Tchouaméni's response to Manchester United doesn't take long

However, both Real Madrid and the footballer himself have clear ideas. Aurélien Tchouaméni feels valued by the coaching staff and his teammates; moreover, he knows his importance within the team is increasing. For this reason, the response to the offer was blunt: not for sale.

Florentino Pérez has also closed the door to his departure. The president believes Tchouaméni represents the future of the midfield alongside Camavinga, Valverde, and Bellingham. With Xabi Alonso on the bench, the Frenchman feels comfortable and isn't thinking about leaving.

For now, Manchester United will have to keep looking for alternatives. Meanwhile, Real Madrid celebrate having recovered the best version of Aurélien Tchouaméni just when they need him most.