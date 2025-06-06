Fabrizio Romano confirms the huge news and tells Raphinha, top signing: there's an agreement

Fabrizio Romano has become the absolute protagonist of recent weeks when it comes to the transfer market. Thanks to his great work, we can learn all the secrets and anticipate the most outstanding deals. The Italian journalist rarely fails in his predictions and that's why he's so famous: he's the best.

His latest post has caused a great stir in Spain because it directly affects Barça, and especially Raphinha. The protagonist of this whole story is a winger who's been on the Catalan club's radar for several months. The club's sporting management has been working for some time to find a winger who can give Raphinha a break when necessary.

The Brazilian has played practically everything, has barely had any rest, and has just made it to the end of the season. This is a situation that Hansi Flick doesn't want to see repeated and for which he's requested the arrival of a quality winger. Specifically, the German coach would be delighted to welcome Rayan Cherki to Barça, the great star of the French side Lyon.

Barça shows interest in Rayan Cherki

The young French player, who's 21 years old, has had a great season at Lyon, which has earned him the interest of several of Europe's top clubs. Rayan Cherki has played 44 matches throughout the season, scoring 12 goals and providing 20 assists. The skillful French winger has been crowned as the best dribbler in Ligue 1 this season.

Meanwhile, UEFA's group of technical observers have named him the young player of the 2024/25 season in the Europa League. Lyon managed to reach the quarterfinals of the competition, where Cherki played a very prominent role with 4 goals and 8 assists. For all these reasons, Rayan Cherki has made it onto Barça's radar as Raphinha's backup, but everything has changed with Fabrizio Romano's latest message.

Fabrizio Romano announces the signing of Rayan Cherki

To everyone's surprise, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Barça's target will finally sign for Manchester City. Rayan Cherki is about to sign for Pep Guardiola's team, which will force Barça to look for new alternatives. After an atypical season in the Guardiola era, City is going all out to clean house and build a new ambitious project.

City is very close to signing Rayan Cherki, the Lyon gem who has given his OK to joining the English club. Manchester City will pay 40M to secure the services of the French footballer. Meanwhile, Raphinha celebrates the news, as he'll be able to keep playing until fatigue stops him.