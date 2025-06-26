Aitana Bonmatí confirms Barça locker room rumors: 'No, we don't talk about that'

Women's Barça's 2024-2025 season has come to an end. With outstanding performance and several titles in their pocket, the team faces the future with enthusiasm and changes ahead for next season.

A season finale with a taste of triumph

Women's Barça have completed an almost perfect campaign. The league and the cup stayed at home, but the Champions League, that great dream, slipped away in the final stage. Despite that, the group keeps their excitement intact and the conviction to try again next season.

| @FCBfemeni

Meanwhile, the squad is changing: Ingrid Engen is leaving and Laia Aleixandrí is arriving to strengthen the team. More news is still expected, as there could be more arrivals and departures in the coming weeks. The locker room is preparing for a new era, with challenges and opportunities.

Euro Cup and the preparation of the stars

With the domestic season over, some players are on vacation. Others, however, are already gearing up for this summer's Women's Euro Cup. Two names shine brightly: Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí, both with two Ballon d'Or awards to their name.

The presentation of the next Ballon d'Or is generating high expectations. Who will be the winner? That is the big question everyone is asking, but inside the blaugrana locker room, this topic is not what draws attention.

| Canva Minerva Studio

The locker room's silence on individual awards

In a recent interview, Aitana was blunt when asked if the Ballon d'Or is a recurring topic in the locker room: "No, we don't talk about that."

For her, individual recognition only makes sense if the team is performing well.

"Individual awards are the result of the team's good performance. Here, each of us focuses on doing our job so the group can move forward. The rest will come."

These words clear up doubts and show a deeply rooted collective mentality in Women's Barça.

The strength of the team above personal achievements

Barça has always put the team first. The stars shine, yes, but only when the whole group is in sync. That is the philosophy that drives the locker room and that Aitana Bonmatí embodies perfectly.

Personal ambition is supported by collective success. Individual awards are the result, not the cause. That is Women's Barça's secret: joint effort, humility, and passion for winning as a team.