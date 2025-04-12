Luis Enrique Will Pay €100 Million to Sign La Masia's Gem: PSG Wins

Luis Enrique is one of the coaches who knows Barça the most, both from his past as a player and as a coach. The Spaniard achieved great things leading the Catalan team, but now he is going all out with PSG. In fact, he has expressed several times that he feels very comfortable with the Parisian team.

Meanwhile, Barça is going through a great moment and everything points to achieving great things this year. In fact, the economic crisis is also being solved, and it is likely that in some time everything will return to its place. Now, the culés could lose one of their best footballers from La Masia because of Luis Enrique and 100 million euros.

| Europapress, E-Noticies

Luis Enrique, After Barça's Star Player

Barça has not been able to sign normally in recent years due to its financial problems, which have halted many operations. This has forced the coaches to focus more than ever on La Masia, which, as always, has replied. Without much budget, Hansi Flick has formed one of the best squads in Europe.

Nonetheless, we must not take credit away from Xavi Hernández, who trusted many who are now world stars. Flick has been able to continue with the project and has perfectly adapted to the club. Unfortunately, having such good footballers in your ranks means that the big clubs come with million-dollar offers.

Luis Enrique's PSG is one of the teams with the most money in the world and they will please the Spaniard with whatever he asks for. It seems he is very interested in Alejandro Balde and it is likely that they will soon present an offer. Several sources claim that Enrique's proposal would be around 100 million euros, which is an extremely high amount.

Alejandro Balde and the Relationship with Barça

Even so, it is known that Barça fully trusts Alejandro Balde and will not let him leave under any circumstances. The only thing that could make the management release the player is if he himself requests to leave. Fortunately, Balde is very happy and wants to make history with the club of his life; Barça.

Nonetheless, Luis Enrique will try and hopes that 100 million will be enough for Barça to release Alejandro Balde. Although nothing can ever be stated for sure, it is very unlikely that the full-back will end up at PSG.