Confirmed, Hansi Flick Demands Departure: 'He Won't Play Anymore at Barça'

Hansi Flick has been a breath of fresh air for Barça. Since the German coach took charge, the club has experienced a resurgence after years of turbulence. Messi's departure, the closure of important assets like Barça TV, and the need to finance new signings with dubious levers marked the course of a club in need of stability.

A Renewed Barça Under Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick's arrival at Barça has revitalized the team in a way that few expected. Barça is currently leading LaLiga, remains alive in the Champions League, and has reached the final of the Copa del Rey. This change of course has been evident, with players like De Jong regaining their best form under Flick's leadership, and others like Raphinha showing an exceptional level of performance.

| Europa Press

Despite these achievements, not everything has been perfect. Hansi Flick has had difficulties with certain players, and one of the most notable cases is Ansu Fati. The young forward has lost prominence, and what happened the other day against Dortmund seems to be just an illusion.

Ansu Fati's Days Are Numbered

The situation of Ansu Fati at Barça remains one of the most talked about. Despite the high expectations surrounding Ansu, the "10" hasn't managed to establish himself as a key piece in Flick's scheme. The young footballer has had constant problems with injuries, which have affected his performance on the field.

The German coach has been clear with Ansu Fati, making it clear that he doesn't count on him for the future. Although the "10" still has a contract until 2027 and is one of the highest-paid players on the squad, the relationship seems to be coming to an end. The lack of minutes and Ansu Fati's limited participation in important matches suggest that his departure from Barça is just a matter of time.

Ansu Fati, aware of his lack of prominence, now seems willing to leave Barça this summer. Although he has had several offers, his destination hasn't been finalized yet, but everything indicates that his departure will be key for the Catalan club's future signings. With a high salary and a market value that has dropped considerably, Barça needs to sell Fati to free up salary space and finance new signings.