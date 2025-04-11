From 100 to 60, Joan Laporta Rubs His Hands: His Signing Is a Bargain for Barça

This summer, Joan Laporta has the opportunity to make the big signing he has been seeking for some time. After several difficult years in which the president had to make unpopular decisions to restore the club's finances, he has finally managed to clean up the accounts. The measures taken have allowed Barça to return to the 1:1 Fair Play rule, which will allow the club to spend one euro for every euro it earns.

| Europa Press

With Barça's coffers somewhat healthier, and if Javier Tebas doesn't block the move, Joan Laporta is clear that this will be the summer to make a significant addition. Rumors are already circulating about the possible names that will arrive in the Catalan city, but the president has several players in mind who would fit perfectly into the Barça squad.

Who Will Be Barça's New Star?

For some time, Nico Williams has been one of the top favorites to strengthen Barça's attack: with his speed and dribbling, he has been one of the most desired options. However, there are other names that have gained strength in recent months. Rafael Leao, for example, has become the dark horse, the player Joan Laporta likes the most due to his quality and potential.

Luis Díaz has also been considered, especially by Deco, who sees the Colombian as an ideal profile for the Barça forward line. However, among all the candidates, the most feasible due to the reduction in his release price is Viktor Gyökeres, the Swedish forward who is shining with Sporting Lisbon.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Viktor Gyökeres, the Ideal '9' for Barça

Viktor Gyökeres is establishing himself as one of the most outstanding forwards in Europe. So far this season, he has scored 44 goals and provided 11 assists in 44 matches, surpassing his record from last year. This outstanding performance has caught the attention of major clubs, but it is Barça who needs a '9' like him the most.

His playing style, physique, and ability to finish in key moments fit perfectly into the profile Joan Laporta is looking for in the Barça forward line. Despite the forward having a 100M euro release clause, Sporting is willing to negotiate his departure for 60M. A figure that Laporta would be more than willing to pay for him to play at Camp Nou starting next season.