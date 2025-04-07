Luis Enrique Insists on Barça, He Won't Stop Until He Secures His Signing: Flick Trembles

Luis Enrique has proven to be an exceptional coach both at Barça and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). His sincerity and direct approach have earned him respect in the soccer world. One of his most notable decisions was calling up Gavi for the Spanish National Team when the young player had barely any experience at the elite level.​

In his current stage, Luis Enrique is leading PSG with mastery and next weekend he has won his first Ligue 1. He has also achieved this with an impressive unbeaten streak in Ligue 1, accumulating 23 wins and 5 draws in 28 matches. This feat is even more remarkable after the departure of Kylian Mbappé, which underscores the Asturian coach's ability to build a solid and highly cohesive team.​

Luis Enrique's New Fancy Plays at Barça

Although Luis Enrique is satisfied with his current squad, he continues to seek reinforcements that bring quality and commitment. His latest request focuses on Gavi, the talented Barça midfielder. It is not the first time he has shown interest in him, and everything indicates that he will persist until he achieves his signing.​

Gavi is going through a challenging time at Barça. Although no one doubts his immense quality and he seems to be fully recovered from the injury he suffered last season, for Hansi Flick he is not indisputable. This decision has caused uncertainty about Gavi's future role in the team.

PSG's Interest and Barça's Stance

PSG, under Luis Enrique's direction, sees Gavi as a key piece to strengthen their midfield. The Parisian club is willing to present a significant offer for the young culé talent. However, Barça considers Gavi essential to their project and has no intention of facilitating his departure.

Gavi has always confessed to being very happy at Barça and feeling like just another culé, however, the lack of continuity could make him change his mind sooner rather than later. Luis Enrique, aware of this situation, will continue to insist on his signing, trusting that PSG's project and the possibility of a more prominent role will entice the young midfielder.​

The situation puts Hansi Flick in a delicate position. He will have to carefully manage Gavi's playing time and the confidence placed in him to avoid a possible departure that would strengthen a direct European rival. Meanwhile, Luis Enrique remains on the prowl, determined to incorporate Gavi into his ranks at PSG.