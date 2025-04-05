Dani Olmo Gets Excited and Demands a Signing After the CSD Incident: Luxury '9' for Barça

Dani Olmo is one of the best footballers in his position and he has shown it in his last few years of career. The attacking midfielder has been achieving goals and has made Barça, the club of his life, want him. In fact, it is known that he is an important piece for Flick and losing him would have been very bad news.

Barça invested many resources in Dani Olmo and his departure would have been the worst thing that could happen to those from the City of Counts. The CSD has spoken after several months studying the situation and it seems that the saga has come to an end. The culé, aware of this, could recommend his friend without any problem, since he fits perfectly in the Catalan capital.

| @FCBarcelona_es

Dani Olmo and His Situation

Dani Olmo is a Barça youth player, but the lack of opportunities in the team of his life led him to leave. After his time in Croatia, the Spaniard ended up in Leipzig, where he showed his best version. In addition to this, the European Championship established him as one of the best midfielders today.

The only problem for Dani Olmo is his physical issues, which are always lurking. After having several injuries, the CSD has approved his registration and that of Pau Víctor. Both were awaiting the resolution that would determine if they could continue playing.

So far this season, Dani Olmo has scored 8 goals and provided 5 assists in 28 matches. The CSD's resolution has been favorable for Barça and the star will be able to finish the season without any problem. With the good news, the Catalan team could try to get Olmo's friend.

Dani Olmo's Friend

The player we are talking about is Benjamin Sesko, the Leipzig striker has 18 goals and 6 assists in 38 matches. With a contract until 2029 and a market value of 65 million, Barça would have to negotiate his transfer. Lewandowski is already facing the end of his career and those from the City of Counts have to look for a replacement.

| Europa Press

Benjamin Sesko is an old acquaintance of Dani Olmo and could facilitate all conversations. Barça will have to make a very big effort, but it would be cheaper than Gyökeres or Isak. Although the economic situation may not allow it, the Catalans could try next transfer market.