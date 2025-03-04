Everything Changes With What Barça Has Discovered About Rafael Leão: 'the Surprise...'

Rafael Leão, the Portuguese star of AC Milan, is on the radar of the best teams in Europe. However, despite his great level, Leão is not managing to make Milan perform well: the team is currently ranked ninth in Serie A. The rossoneri have only won 42% of their matches and are 17 points behind the leader, Inter.

Rafael Leão, for his part, has participated in 38 matches between the league, Italian Cup, and Champions League, scoring 10 goals and providing 8 assists. A performance similar to last season, where he played a total of 47 matches, scoring 15 goals and giving 13 assists.

| Europa Press

Despite Rafael Leão's good numbers, AC Milan is not managing to turn things around, which could lead to the sale of the Portuguese international. From Italy, information has emerged indicating that the striker's price would have dropped from the initial 100M to 70M. The Lombard team would be willing to negotiate a transfer, and in this sense, Barça would be interested in acquiring the player's services.

Rafael Leão fits in Barça, but...

The sports management of Barça, led by Hansi Flick, wants to strengthen the attacking line for the next season with a new left winger. In this sense, Joan Laporta has always had a weakness for Rafael Leão, who ends his contract with AC Milan in June 2028. However, the team's irregular performance and some internal problems make it possible for the forward to leave this summer.

According to media such as La Gazzetta dello Sport, Rafael Leão has gone from being the flagship of AC Milan to a dispensable player. The Italian media reports that he has many chances of changing airs in the summer, especially after the elimination in the Champions League. Milan is willing to listen to offers and Barça will present theirs, but now an uncomfortable rival has appeared that can change everything: Chelsea led by Enzo Maresca.

Rafael Leão stirs passions at Chelsea

Chelsea has long established itself as one of the main protagonists in the transfer market. The Londoners have incorporated very good players into their squad thanks to a great investment made. And now they are very alert to the situation of Rafael Leão, positioning themselves as a serious candidate to acquire his services to the surprise of Barça.

According to information from English media, Chelsea will spare no effort to acquire the talented winger. The Londoners would be willing to offer 100M for Rafael Leão, which could greatly complicate his signing by Barça. Joan Laporta has in his favor the fact that Leão has always expressed his desire to play at Camp Nou and the good relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes.